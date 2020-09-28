During nonpandemic times, the West Mall at the University of Texas is chock-a-block with college clubs, including campus political organizations pushing would-be voters to register.

But during a recent sunny lunch hour, with students largely taking classes online and close contact a no-no, the mall was completely empty.

A similar quiet has descended on once-busy college quads across the country, with potentially big political implications.

There are now more than 16.6 million registered voters in Texas — 1.5 million more than in 2016 — but the coronavirus pandemic has dampened the rate of new voter registrations. In the first eight months of 2020, 843,160 new voters were added to the rolls, a 20% drop-off from the same period in 2016 — even as the state’s population continues to boom. That slowdown has been especially true in big urban counties, analyses by the American-Statesman have found.

That could spell trouble for Democrats, who look for support in the state’s urban areas, including on college campuses.

At the two polling locations at the University of Texas, for example, 8,806 votes were cast in the Democratic primary during early voting in the March primary — and 365 in the Republican primary.

Even as Republicans are counting on turnout in rural areas, progressives are bent on running up the score on campus — but that’s harder to do if students aren’t registered or don’t turn out to vote there.

With a new crop of college students enrolled this fall — UT has welcomed one of its largest freshman classes ever — and an Oct. 5 voter registration deadline around the corner, Democratic campaigns are scrambling to figure out ways to reach college voters likely to be sympathetic to their message.

Determining how much voter registration rates among college students might have fallen because of the coronavirus is tricky, but it has clear political consequences in competitive Central Texas congressional and Texas House races.

‘Outreach is harder’

State Rep. Erin Zwiener, D-Driftwood, was buoyed by Democratic votes on and around the Texas State campus two years ago in flipping House District 45, which encompasses Hays and Blanco counties.

Zwiener, who is seeking reelection against Republican Carrie Isaac, said university students are tougher to reach — but, she said, so is everybody.

"All outreach is harder for everyone," said Zwiener, who noted that broader demographic change in the fast-growing suburban district works in her favor. "I don’t see campus being different.

"I don’t know if I’ll be able to be on campus physically at all" before the election, she said. "It’s going to be a lot more about the relationships among students and helping them reach the groups they need to. Setting up different student groups virtually, phone banking and text banking."

Political analyst Jeff Blaylock, in his Texas Election Source, has marked the district as "leans Democratic."

But in late August, he wrote that "if turnout is reduced there because of coronavirus-related interruptions or reductions in on-campus activity, the seat could easily become a Toss Up."

"It’s incredibly difficult to register people during pandemic," said Catherine Wicker, who heads up a nonpartisan voter registration effort launched by Texas State. A lot of students aren’t on campus, and those who are "won’t approach your registration table as much because of COVID."

Normally, student organizations would set up voter information booths outside dining halls or on the campus quad. But now, dining halls aren’t open, and the quad is relatively empty.

Wicker says she has asked student organizations whether she might appear as a guest at their virtual meetups to quickly walk them through ways to register and vote.

Wicker and Maya Patel, state coordinator of the Campus Vote Project, who just completed a degree at UT, said many students are in San Marcos and Austin, even if they are not on campus.

"A lot of students who were living off campus had to sign leases way before the pandemic started, so I know many students who still decided to go back to Austin and live in their apartment (and will probably stay even if UT shuts down) since they have to pay rent anyways," Patel said.

‘Great youth engagement’

Before the pandemic hit, liberals were emboldened by record turnout on campuses in the March primary.

But now, as they pivot to preparations for the general election, they find themselves unable to engage in traditional, face-to-face registration and get-out-the-vote tactics.

Two Austin-based Democratic U.S. House candidates are counting on support among college students:

• Wendy Davis is challenging U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, a Republican from Hays County, in the 21st Congressional District, which includes neighborhoods with student housing adjacent to UT and Texas State.

• Julie Oliver is challenging U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, in the 25th Congressional District, which includes UT and Huston-Tillotson University.

Joe Cascino, president of the Texas College Democrats and a UT undergraduate who is working with the Davis campaign, said volunteers — fully outfitted in personal protection equipment — have tried to shower West Campus dormitories with leaflets and voter registration cards.

He did not have empirical data on whether there has been a drop-off in registration.

"Our campaign is seeing great youth engagement, despite the logistical challenges caused largely by (President Donald) Trump and Roger Williams' failed response to the coronavirus pandemic," Oliver campaign political director Alicia Roth Weigel said.

Campaigns are turning to more phone banking and texting — as well as social media — to spread the word among university students about how to register.

"We are confident in the strength of our digital organizing program in the wake of the pandemic and in our investment in youth and campus organizing, despite the tough situation students, professors and staff are facing," Weigel said.

Student Republican groups at UT and Texas State did not return requests for comment.

‘Confusion and uncertainty’

For many university students, this is their first chance to vote in a presidential election.

Anastacia Rodriguez, a Texas State student who volunteers with the Davis campaign, said the high turnout for the primary pointed to big inroads with registration before the pandemic hit.

But with the new school year, many students might not yet be registered ahead of the November election, she said.

Some voter registration groups that work specifically with college students didn’t return calls from the Statesman. Officials at Jolt, for example, didn’t respond to repeated requests for comment about whether the group had reached a goal it had set in early March of registering 55,000 new voters.

"I get the sense, unfortunately, that the pandemic is leading to quite a bit of confusion and uncertainty around voting this election," said Susan Nold, director of the Annette Strauss Institute for Civic Life at UT. "Research finds that one of the best things a young person can do to increase the chance they will vote is to make a voting plan. And, planning right now is harder than usual. Plans in a pandemic must be flexible and consider contingencies."

She recommended that voters register where they are most likely to be living during early voting and on Election Day and make a point to be there to vote.

If they are not living in the county where they are registered, they can request their ballot by mail, "but they need to plan ahead for that and be sure to request and return their ballot in time."

Voters ages 18 to 29 cast 16.9% of ballots in the March primary in Travis County.

"My biggest concern would be follow-through," Gretchen Nagy, voting registration director for Travis County, said of registration by mail for college students. "They still need to sign and date it and get it to a mailbox. We’re making it as easy as we possibly can."