ANNA - The Anna Coyote Athletic Boosters (ACAB) continued its athletic grant program for a third year, recently awarding nearly $9,500 to Anna ISD athletic programs.

Head coaches were encouraged to submit an application, which was due Sept. 18. The four-member grant committee reviewed applications and 10 programs received funds.

The committee considered need, the number of athletes served and the ability of the items wanted to be reused in future years.

Parent, student and coach participation in ACAB activities was also considered. ACAB participation includes volunteering in concessions, helping with the annual bingo/silent auction fundraiser and ACAB membership.

Eight applications on behalf of10 programs were received and all were presented a grant.

Boys and girls basketball coaches Kyle Phifer and Justin Baldia received $2,000 to be used for purchasing shooting, rebounding and passing machines.

Boys track and field coach Jeremy Patton received $2,782.50 to purchase weighted vests, speed chute and discus.

Football coach Jason Heath received $915 to purchase neck gaiters for the football players.

Girls cross country and track coach Scott O’Connor received $2,000 to purchase team backpacks for cross country and track athletes.

Girls powerlifting coach Chris Anderson was awarded $650 for the purchase of squat suits and wrist wraps.

Tennis coach Vince Sharp received $432 to purchase court dryers.

Volleyball coach Tomika Crosby received $941.91 to be used for a target challenger and hitting box as well as ankle weights and flags.

Anna Middle School coach Jorge Rubio received $1,750 to purchase a character development program to benefit every athlete at the school.