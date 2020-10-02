Texas elected officials and political candidates reacted Friday to the news that President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus:

"Lifting up prayers for @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS. May God’s healing powers touch them, strengthen them, and raise them up."

— Gov. Greg Abbott

"Please join me in praying for the @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS to have a complete and quick recovery from the coronavirus. He is my President and he is my friend."

— Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

"Angela and I wish you and Melania a speedy recovery!"

— Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

"Join me in sending prayers for President Trump, the First Lady, White House staff, and their families that may have been exposed."

— Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush

"Please join me in praying for all those afflicted with this virus. We pray for their swift recovery and for the swift recovery of President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump."

— Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar

"I'm wishing the President, the First Lady, and all Americans impacted by this virus a full and speedy recovery. Please take this virus seriously — wear a mask, wash your hands, and practice social distancing."

— MJ Hegar, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate

"Erika and I are praying for a speedy recovery for President Trump and the First Lady."

— U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock

"Lifting up @POTUS @realDonaldTrump, @FLOTUS, and all who have COVID-19 in our prayers for a full and speedy recovery."

— U.S. Rep. Bill Flores, R-Bryan

"Though the President has apparently fallen victim to his own failings, I wish him and the First Lady a speedy recovery and that the experience causes him to stop attacking science and begin consistently urging all his supporters to stop spreading by masking + social distancing."

— U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin

"To @realDonaldTrump & @FLOTUS: I’m so sorry that you have the Chinese Virus. May God bless you through this time. Your WH doctor's advice to me on an HCQ regimen helped immensely. I felt better after the virus than before I had it & pray the same for you!"

— U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler

"I wish the President, First Lady and all Americans battling Covid-19 well and a speedy recovery. Covid-19 has always been a real threat to lives everywhere. We must wear masks & take precautions. Thankfully America has the best and the brightest providing medical care."

— U.S. Rep. Will Hurd, R-Helotes

"The President and First Lady are in mine and Susan’s prayers today. They will beat this virus and continue to lead our nation to a full economic recovery."

— U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, R-Arlington

"Rosel and I are praying for @POTUS and @FLOTUS and wish them a swift recovery."

— U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Victoria

"@realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS are two of the strongest people I know. We know #COVID19 is a serious virus and we should all be praying for the first family and a prompt recovery today."

— U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Lewisville

"@POTUS @realDonaldTrump & @FLOTUS, Angela and I lift you both up in prayer for strength and healing from the COVID-19 virus. I remember your well wishes to me after my accident, thanks so very much. Get better y’all we have a country to save from the progressive socialist left."

— Texas GOP Chair Allen West