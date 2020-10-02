MELISSA - Sept. 29 brought the arrival of the city of Melissa’s new website.

Originally slated to go live Oct. 1, the completely overhauled site debuted two days early after city staff managed to iron out all of the kinks ahead of schedule.

While the website has been entirely redone, the URL remains cityofmelissa.com.

The updated site was designed to give residents and business owners a faster and easier way to find information about city services and operations.

"We wanted to make sure that this gave us a website that would keep up with technology and future growth," City Secretary Kacie Gaylon said. "We’ve been working towards making this more informational and user-friendly."

Online forms now allow visitors to submit inquiries that will be directed to the appropriate person or department.

There are links for utility bills and traffic citations. Details information about the city’s library, parks and other amenities are also readily available.

Visitors can now also access detailed agendas and more and additional information about the city council and other board and commissions.

City job postings will be on the site as well as announcements, city news and updates from various departments.

Residents will also be able to sign up for notifications from a variety of categories. These can be received via email or text message.

City staff began considering a new website at the end of 2019. Resident feedback showed that people wanted to have more online information and the ability to conduct certain tasks outside of normal working hours.

The coronavirus pandemic underscored the need for an improved interface that would reach more people. With access to in-person services restricted, the need for an updated city website became even more pronounced.

Of course, the virus also presented challenges to get the site up and running. Training on the new software had to be conducted via Zoom and many discussions had to be conducted remotely.

At the end of the day, this unforeseen obstacle didn’t stop the city from meeting its goal.

This is the second major website that Melissa has recently unveiled.

Back in the pre-pandemic days of 2020, the city also debuted its community dashboard, which was intended to provide information about the city as well as pending development. That site can now also be accessed through a link on the revamped city website.