Editor’s Note: Jack Becker is the editor of Caprock Chronicles and is a librarian at Texas Tech University Libraries. He can be reached at jack.becker@ttu.edu. Today’s article about George Custer’s campaign on the South Plains is the second of a two-part series by Chuck Lanehart, Lubbock attorney and historian. In Part One, Custer came across a large encampment of Cheyenne near Sweetwater Creek in what is now Wheeler County in March of 1869. Custer learned Chief Rock Forehead held two Anglo girls, and he threatened to hang three captive Cheyenne chiefs if the girls were not released.

Chief Rock Forehead relented, promising to free Sarah and Anna and report to the reservation as soon as their ponies could make the journey. Custer pledged to free the three chiefs and the women and children captured at Washita.

The Kansas girls were released, passing through a double line of jubilant soldiers. Anna’s brother Daniel lunged forward, breaking into a run. Dashing through the line, he pulled his sister into a massive hug. "Oh, sister, how you must suffer!"

"The larger one appeared to be 50 years old, though she was less than 25," an officer recalled. "She was stooped, pale and haggard, looking as if she had been compelled to do more than she was able. She was quite tall, with light hair that was bleached on top until it was dirty brown from exposure. Her clothes were made of three or four kinds of material, pieces of tents and blankets, all worn out and sewed together with strings."

Soldiers threw off their great coats to comfort the girls. Custer wrote, "Men whom I have seen face death without quailing found their eyes filled with tears, unable to restrain the deep emotion produced by this joyful event."

Overwhelmed by their freedom, the girls pulled each other into a hug.

Custer reported, "Both wore their hair in two long braids, and as if to propitiate us, the Indians, before releasing them, had added to the wardrobe of the two girls’ various rude ornaments, such as are worn by squaws. About their wrists they wore coils of brass wire; on their fingers had been numerous rings, and about their necks strings of variously colored beads."

The women were escorted to an officer’s tent. Custer’s cook took them under her charge and dressed them in more suitable clothing, pieced together from her wardrobe and a selection of calico. Anna described their horrific ordeal. "The Indians subjected us to the most cruel treatment, frequently beating us in the most savage manner."

Custer refused to release his hostages until the Cheyenne made good on their promise to surrender to the reservation. But Rock Forehead’s people continued their traditional nomadic lifestyle, chasing buffalo across the plains. Eventually, Rock Forehead’s tribe surrendered to the reservation, but later he fled to Montana where he died peacefully in 1875, age 81.

Two of the Cheyenne chiefs captured at Sweetwater Creek were killed in a confrontation with soldiers, but the third chief and the Washita women and children were released to the reservation. Among the Cheyenne captives released was Meotzi, Custer’s lover following her capture.

Sarah Morgan returned to her home in Solomon Valley, Kansas. She was warmly welcomed by her husband James, who had recovered from his wounds in the Sioux attack when Anna was abducted. In late 1869, Anna delivered a half-Cheyenne son she named Ira. Unfortunately, Ira died before age two. After having three children with James, they divorced. She never recovered from the trauma of her capture and died at age 57 in 1902 in a Topeka mental institution.

Sarah White moved to Cloud County, Kansas, and became a schoolteacher. She married Erastus Otis Brooks, and they had seven children. In 1874, she petitioned the U.S. government for compensation for her ordeal. It was denied. She died in 1939 at age 88.

Seven years following his dramatic rescue of Sarah and Anna, Custer and his 7th Cavalry found themselves surrounded by a superior force of Lakota Sioux, Northern Cheyenne and Arapahoe near the Little Bighorn River in Montana Territory. In the resulting battle, some 275 soldiers were killed, including Custer, in the greatest US military defeat of the Indian Wars. He was 36 years old.

There are claims Meotzi was present at the Battle of Little Bighorn with her son, born of her union with Custer. Some historians argue Custer was sterile and the child’s father was instead Custer’s brother Thomas, who also died at Little Bighorn.

Meotzi is said to have protected Custer’s body from mutilation. Another account claims Meotzi was not at the Battle of Little Bighorn, but two Southern Cheyenne women who were present recognized Custer’s body as being Meotzi’s husband and protected it. Following Custer’s death, Meotzi cut her hair and slashed her arms and legs.

According to a 2008 book by Gail Kelly-Custer, who claims to be a direct descendant of Custer and the Cheyenne maiden, Meotzi married a white man named John Isaac, changed her name to Mary, and died in Oklahoma in1921.

A year following the battle, Custer’s remains were found at the battlefield in a shallow grave near the bodies of 40 of his men, including his brother and nephew, and dozens of dead horses. He was buried with full military honors at West Point. His widow Libbie, who had accompanied Custer in many of his expeditions, wrote several books which advanced his stature as a heroic military leader.