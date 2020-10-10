COLLINSVILLE — Chloe Farrer had 18 kills, 33 digs, five aces and four blocks as first-place Tom Bean defeated second-place Collinsville, 25-21, 22-25, 25-21, 25-19, in District 16-2A action.

The win clinched a playoff spot — the fourth straight berth — for Tom Bean (16-4, 10-0), which has won 14 consecutive matches.

Laramie Worley contributed 10 kills and 31 digs, Emma Lowing totaled 10 kills and six digs, Kyndle Selman added nine kills and 23 digs, Kaitlyn Lind chipped in seven kills, six blocks and three digs, Raylynn Adams handed out 42 assists to go with 32 digs and three kills and Morgan Stroud collected 32 digs and Delaney Hemming finished with 17 digs for the Lady Tomcats, who host Sam Rayburn on Tuesday night.

Collinsville (10-10, 7-3) is tied for second place with Tioga and the two will square off at Tioga on Tuesday night.

District 10-5A

Lovejoy 3, Sherman 0

In Lucas, Nikki Jackman had six kills for the Lady Bearcats but co-leader Lovejoy defeated Sherman, 25-14, 25-11, 25-8, in district action.

Samantha Graham handed out 11 assists for Sherman (2-9, 1-3), which plays at The Colony on Tuesday night.

Lovejoy (4-0, 4-0) remained tied in first place with McKinney North.

McKinney North 3, Denison 0

In McKinney, the Lady Yellow Jackets suffered a 25-10, 25-7, 25-3 loss against co-leader McKinney North in district action.

Denison (0-9, 0-4) hosts Prosper Rock Hill on Tuesday night.

McKinney (10-1, 4-0) remained tied in first place with Lovejoy.

District 9-4A

Van Alstyne 3, Sanger 0

In Van Alstyne, the Lady Panthers moved one step closer to a playoff spot with a 25-19, 25-16, 25-19 victory against fifth-place Sanger in district action.

Van Alstyne (13-7, 6-3) can clinch a playoff spot with a victory at Gainesville on Tuesday night.

District 10-3A

Pilot Point 3, Whitesboro 1

In Pilot Point, Libby Langford had eight kills and three digs for Whitesboro but second-place Pilot Point earned the 14-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-16 victory against the Lady Bearcats in district play.

Elly Harper totaled 16 assists, four kills and four digs, Aubri Falco finished with 16 digs, nine assists and five kills, Jenna King and Karley Wolf each put down four kills and Abby Robinson collected eight digs for Whitesboro (5-13, 3-7), which hosts Callisburg on Tuesday night.

Pilot Point (12-7, 8-2) clinched a playoff spot with the win and remained tied with Ponder in second place.

Ponder 3, S&S 0

In Ponder, the Lady Rams suffered a 25-3, 25-11, 25-22 loss against second-place Ponder in district action.

S&S (1-15, 0-10) will host Boyd on Tuesday night.

Ponder (13-11, 8-2) clinched a playoff spot with the win and remained tied with Pilot Point in second place.

District 11-3A

Gunter 3, Leonard 0

In Leonard, Rayanna Mauldin had 11 kills as first-place Gunter defeated Leonard, 25-6, 25-18, 25-6, in district action.

Hanna Rubis added 10 kills and Beth Gilbreath chipped in nine kills for Gunter (19-1, 10-0), which travels to third-place Bonham on Tuesday night.

Pottsboro 3, Whitewright 1

In Whitewright, Ciara Redden had 12 kills and four digs as third-place Pottsboro defeated Whitewright, 25-20, 16-25, 25-17, 25-17, in district action.

Taylor Hayes added nine kills, Hannah Fellinger chipped in eight kills, Hadley Williams handed out 19 assists to go with seven kills and Jordyn Hampton finished with 11 assists for Pottsboro (14-5, 7-3), which stayed tied with Bonham in third place.

The Lady Cardinals host second-place Blue Ridge on Tuesday night.

Whitewright (8-13, 2-8) travels to Leonard on Tuesday night.

Blue Ridge 3, Bells 0

In Bells, Gabby Smith had 11 kills and five digs for the Lady Panthers but second-place Blue Ridge earned the 26-24, 25-12, 25-15 victory in district action.

Jaiden Tocquigny added six kills, Bailee Dorris chipped in four kills, Cheznie Hale totaled 16 assists, three kills and three digs, Mia Moore collected seven digs and Terra Woodson put down three kills for Bells (8-11, 3-7), which hosts Howe on Tuesday.

Blue Ridge (16-7, 9-1), which clinched a playoff spot with the win, plays at Pottsboro on Tuesday night.

TAPPS District 2-2A

TCS 3, Sacred Heart 1

In Muenster, McKenzie Poe had seven kills and six digs as Texoma Christian defeated Muenster Sacred Heart, 22-25, 25-16, 25-21, 25-20, in district action.

T’a nne Boyd added seven kills and three blocks, Claire Tarpley and Paige Miller each added eight digs and Anzley Poe put down four aces for Texoma Christian (3-8, 2-3), which plays at Fort Worth Classical Covenant on Tuesday night.