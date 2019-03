Funeral services for Jimmy Lincoln Konogeris, 70, of May, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30 at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at the May Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 29 at Blaylock Funeral Home.

He passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Denton.