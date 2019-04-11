Joseph Herndon Moring, 90, of 110 Barnette Boulevard, Highland Village, passed away on April 8, 2019. In 1928, Joe was born in Ranger to LaVerne Heath Moring and John Perry Moring and grew up in Proctor. Joe attended Daniel Baker College in Brownwood, where he excelled as an athlete on both the football and basketball teams, but more importantly, married his college sweetheart Barbara Brewer in 1951. Joe followed his passion and became a teacher. He served as the head basketball and football coach at Frenship High School, Wolfforth, for four years. In 1955, Joe accepted the head basketball job at Fort Stockton, Texas, and thereafter accepted the head football and athletic director jobs before becoming the high school principal. In 1970 Joe accepted the high school principal position in Alice, and in 1976 he became the superintendent of schools in Bishop, where he lived until June 2018.

Being a teacher defined Joe Moring. His body of work included a host of high school students, Sunday School students, faculty, colleagues and friends with whom he led by example. He valued continuous learning and the essentials of education at every level. Joe was a staunch believer in giving of himself, and he enthusiastically lived a life of service to his church, civic organizations, communities and his family. He was a devoted son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. Devotion was his lifelong endeavor.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, LaVerne Heath Moring and John Perry Moring; his son, Edward Alan Moring; and his wife of 65 years, Barbara Brewer Moring. He is survived by his brother, James D. Moring (Dorothy); three children, Teresa Moring Phillips, John Joseph Moring (Catherine), and Molly Moring Argo (Terry); four grandchildren, Katherine Moring Phillips (Mark), Holly Moring Jefferson (Rian), Justin Lee Argo (Kaitlin) and Kacie Argo Garrison (Taylor); and seven great grandchildren, Jovie, Oliver, Isabella Phillips, Solee Gray Jefferson, Kinslee and Jordan Argo, and Benjamin Garrison.

The family will receive friends at Heartland Funeral Home, 303 Early Boulevard, Early, Texas 76802 at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 13, and the funeral will follow immediately at 11a.m. at the same location with the Rev. Allan Eckert officiating. A brief gravesite service will occur at Eastlawn Memorial Park, 1921 Early Boulevard in Early.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 804 East 6th Street, Bishop, Texas 78343. Memories and condolences may be shared online at heartlandfuneralhome.net.