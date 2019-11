A celebration of life for Bernadette Schreiner Francois, 88, of Early, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 at Aldersgate Enrichment Center Chapel. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Augu. 9 at Brownwood Funeral Home.

She walked out of this life into God’s eternal presence, Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Rolling Oaks Personal Care, with family by her side.