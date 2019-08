A memorial service for Don Diebel will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12 at Grovesnor Baptist. Arrangements are under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home.

On Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, the Lord called Don Diebel home after a lengthy but courageous battle with cancer. His wife Deana sister Diane and niece Rochelle were by his side.