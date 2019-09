Funeral services for Zelda Lee Wortham, 77, of Zephyr, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at Heartland Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Zephyr Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 at the funeral home.

She passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.