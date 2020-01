A funeral mass for Domingo M. Garcia, 93, of Brownwood will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8 at at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Greenleaf Cemetery. Visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Davis-Morris Funeral Home with Rosary recited at 7 p.m.

He passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at the Redstone Park Assisted Living Center in Brownwood.