A Celebration of Life for Cliff Randall Lefevre, 64, of Coleman, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29 at Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.

He died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Sept. 29, 1955 in Coleman to Jeff and Juanita James Lefevre. On Aug. 22, 1988 he married Renee Brooks in Ballinger.

Survivors include his wife, Renee Lefevre; one daughter K’Lynn Lefevre of San Angelo; one son Jeff Lefevre of Coleman; two grandchildren, Lilly Mendoza and Ella Storm both of San Angelo; two sisters, Jefflyn Alvey and Katheryne Taylor both of Bixby, Oklahoma; honorary sons, Sage Brooks, Zach Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Trent Hambright, Tanner Brooks, Tac Stewart and Josh Shaw.

He was preceded in death by his parents.