Boyd Frank Smithwick, 54, of Brownwood, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, in Brownwood at his home. His funeral service, under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home, will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 18 at the Heartland Chapel with Brian Hall officiating. Interment will follow at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Brown County. The family greeted friends during visitation Tuesday 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences to the family can be left online at www.heartlandfuneralhome.net.

Boyd was born Sept. 16, 1965, in Dallas to Bernard and Edna Mae (Robertson) Smithwick. He graduated from Early High School Boyd worked in various labor capacities at various retail operations. Boyd loved his family, playing bingo, going fishing, and hanging with friends. He loved drinking his beer, smoking cigarettes, and calling the radio station to request songs on KOXE.

Boyd is survived by father, Bernard Fay Smithwick; nieces, Tracy Newman, husband Craig of Brownwood and Shawna Largent of Decatur, Illinois; great nephews, Dustin Thomas of Abilene, Hayden Thomas of Brownwood, Hunter Slate Chambers of Bangs, and Domain Largent of Decatour, Illinois. He is survived by numerous other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by mother, Edna Mae Robertson Smithwick; sister, Joyce Ann Cupp; brother, Bernard Eugene Smithwick; sister, Cathy Nadine Smithwick Slate; nephew, Robert “Bobby” Wilson Slate, Jr.