Antonio Pina Moreno Sr., 70, of Brownwood passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.

Due to the nature of our current circumstances in our state of Texas, we will be having a memorial service at a later time when restrictions and the risk have lowered. We ask for your understanding and flexibility in this tumultuous time. Please send condolences to the family at tonyandyolanda@yahoo.com or www.blaylockfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.