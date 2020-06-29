Charles Arthur Schweitzberger, age 76, went to be with his heavenly father on June 25, 2020 after a sudden illness. He is now having a celebration with loved ones who were waiting with open arms to rejoice in heaven with him.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 3 PM on Monday, June 29, 2020 in the May Cemetery under the direction of Heartland Funeral and Cremation Service.

Charles was born December 19, 1944 in Brownwood to Arthur and Mary Schweitzberger. He graduated from May ISD and received a Bachelor degree from Howard Payne University before attending Seminary School in DFW Metro area. Charles married his beloved Judy and spent everyday by her side until her passing in 1995. He owned and operated a janitorial company in Brownwood where he spent the majority of his time working and taking care of his customers.

Charles is survived by his sister, Susan Smith and husband Darrell; and a nephew, Shane Smith.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 24 years, Judy Schweitzberger; his mother Mary Schweitzberger; and uncle Harold Sanford.

We wish to express a special thanks to Dr. Amber Ervin for her compassion and special care and also to Interim Hospice for their superb caring and treatment in our time of need.

Condolences, tributes and memorials can be shared with the family at www.heartlandfuneralhome.net