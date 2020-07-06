DE LEON - Benny Joe Atchley, 83, a lifelong resident of De Leon, passed away July 2, 2020, at De Leon Nursing and Rehab. Benny was born May 8, 1937, in De Leon to Joe Atchley and Bertha Mae Hammon Atchley.

Benny served in the Army Reserve and was a farmer most all his life. He was skilled at many trades but enjoyed being outdoors and working with his family and friends in farming and landscaping. He loved to fish, collect silver and other coins, and enjoyed spending time with his family. He was passionate about the Lord and devoted much of his life to serving God. He helped to build a Pentecostal Church in De Leon many years ago. He also attended the Assembly of God Church for many years. Benny was a loving husband, devoted father, doting grandfather, caring neighbor and friend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his children, Rocky Atchley and wife, Bari, Jeff Atchley and wife, Christine, and Cindy Painter; grandchildren, Kara Cox and husband, Bobby, Kayla Atchley, Dominick Jokel and wife, Katie, Bailie Atchley, Haley Painter, and Hayden Painter; great-grandchildren, Xavier Diaz, Ezekiel Diaz, Ashlynn Cox, Kellen Jokel and Krosby Jokel; sister, Carolyn Otwell; numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family.

Benny was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Pittman Atchley; son, Russell Troy Atchley; parents, Joe and Bertha Atchley; brothers, Kenneth Atchley and James Atchley; and sister, Lila Mae Decker.

Graveside funeral services celebrating Benny’s life were held Monday, July 6, 2020, at 10 a.m. in De Leon Cemetery with Brother Ray Seckinger officiating. Honorary pallbearers were Hayden Painter, Dominick Jokel, Xavier Diaz, Ezekiel Diaz, Donnie Hardin and Ronnie Hammond. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Comyn Baptist Church in memory of Benny. Condolences may be offered online at www.nowlinandersfh.com.