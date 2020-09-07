Edna Mae Williams England, 102, of Winters passed away Monday, September 1, 2020.

She was born June 30, 1918 in the Baldwin Community to Thomas and Ada Williams. She graduated Winters High School in 1935. Edna was also a graduate of Draughn Business College and attended Howard Payne College. She married William Leon (Bede) England at Caps Baptist Church on December 21, 1938. She was the Secretary-Manager of Winters Chamber of Commerce from 1977 – 1982. She was a teacher for the Good News Sunday School class of First Baptist Church. She was named the Outstanding Woman of the year in 1989 for Winters. She was crowned the Winters High School Coming Home Queen for 1985-1986. She was a member of the Winters Woman’s Club, Z.I. Hale Museum foundation, and the First Baptist Church of Winters.

She was preceded in death by her husband William Leon (Bede) England in November of 2003; grandson Tom Shoemake; two sons-in-law Bud Busher and Doyle Riddle; four sisters: Buna Crow, Pearl Davidson, Ena Montgomery, and Vera Lee Sneed; and one brother A.T. Williams.

She is survived by son Lanny England and wife Mandie of Winters; three daughters: Kay Rita Busher of Winters, LuAda Shoemake and husband Bill of Abilene, and Donna Mae Riddle of San Angelo; as well as eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Due to COVID-19, the family will have a private service with a celebration of life to be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a memorial be made to a favorite charity.