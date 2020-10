Services for Harry Boyer, 32, of Coleman will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 in the Coleman City Park under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home of Early.

He died Sept. 30, 2020.

He was an oil driller.

He is survived by his siblings, Heather Breeden of Coleman, Tommieann Boyer of Connecticut and Billy Boyer of Coleman; his son Eli Boye; and his daughter Hannah Boyer.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.

Condolences may be made at heartlandfuneralhome.net