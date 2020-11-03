Colten Harris

Colten Harris, age 29, of Glen Rose, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at his home with family and friends by his side. He had battled kidney disease.

Colten was born in Cleburne on Jan. 22, 1991.

One of Colten’s favorite things that he loved to do was to go fishing down at the river. He loved being in the river. He loved his guns and motorcycles and also enjoyed building crazy things that were going to make him lots of money.

Colten was preceded in death by his Uncle “Bubba” Patrick Harris; grandmother, Pat Harris; grandmother, Kathy Ward; and grandfather, Jere Cashion.

He is survived by his son, Hayvn Patrick Harris; father, James Ray Harris Jr.; mother, Angie Cashion Dawson and husband Ray; grandfather, James Harris Sr.; sister, Ashley Jones McBee; nieces, Aryanna McBee and Kasey McBee; sister, Caroline Ward; Havyn’s mother, Lindsey Hulsey; best friends, Nathan, Max, and Melanie; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.

Published on November 03, 2020