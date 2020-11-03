Felipe Zapata Jr.

Felipe Zapata Jr., age 39, of Glen Rose, Texas, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.

Visitation was held Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Wiley Funeral Home Chapel in Glen Rose. A family memorial gathering was held from 6-8 p.m.

Felipe was born on Oct. 25, 1980, in Dallas, Texas, the son of Felipe and Guadalupe Zapata.

Felipe loved his sons to the moon and back.

His family was very important, along with his friends. One of Felipe’s favorite things was having family and group gatherings. He loved his Mama’s homemade tacos. He also enjoyed his career working as an electrician and one of his specialties was working on car audio. Watching Netflix was a favorite pastime for Felipe.

Felipe is survived by his sons, Christopher Eli Zapata and S. Alexander Zapata; parents, Felipe and Guadalupe Zapata; brother, Elias Zapata and wife Leigh and their family, nephews, Elias Jr., Emiliano and Elario; sister, Susie Quinones and husband Juan and their family, nephews and niece, Jessy, Jessica and John; and brother, Chava Zapata and wife Samantha and their family, niece and nephew, Trinidad and Izayah.

Funeral arrangements were under the directions of Wiley Funeral Home.

