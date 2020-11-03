Jonathan Gibson

Jonathan Gibson, age 72, of Granbury, passed away on Saturday morning Oct. 31, 2020, at his home.

Jonathan was born in Evanston, Illinois, on Sept. 23, 1948, the son of James and Ester Gibson.

He will lie in state on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Wiley Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Wiley Funeral Home Chapel in Granbury with the Rev. Ronnie Shackelford officiating.

Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to service time on Thursday. A private family graveside will be held at Holly Hills Memorial Park under the direction of Wiley Funeral Home of Granbury.

Memorials can be made to Mission Granbury, 3611 Plaza E Ct, Granbury, TX, 76049 (817) 579-6866; in Jonathan’s memory.

Jonathan was a retired General Sales Manager and part owner for Texas Specialties in Dallas, Texas. He retired in 2018.

Jonathan married Judy Ivy Pollock on April 15, 2000, in Granbury, where he had made his home for the last 20 years.

Jonathan was known as Jon-Jon by all of his grandchildren whom he loved so much. He loved entertaining, being a great host for family and friends and playing with and entertaining the grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Judy (Ivy) Gibson; daughters, Bridget Byville and husband Eric of Palatine, Ill., and Claire MacDonald and husband Addison of Arlington Heights, Ill.; stepsons, Jeremy Pollock and wife Kellie of Glen Rose, and Nicholas Pollock and wife Callie of Glen Rose; grandchildren, Micha MacDonald, Roy Byville, Rhett Pollock, Miller Wade Pollock, Ella Morris, Hudson Morris and Campbell Morris; brother, Scot Gibson and wife Heidi of Land O'Lakes, Fla.; sisters-in-law, Sharon Wiley and husband Bill, and Angie Edwards and husband Eddie; and a host of nieces and nephews and many friends.

Published on November 03, 2020