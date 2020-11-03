Scott Crabtree Jr.

Scott Crabtree Jr., 78, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Glen Rose, Texas.

A graveside service was held on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Squaw Creek Cemetery in Glen Rose.

Scott was born on May 22, 1942, in Glen Rose, Texas, to S.E. Crabtree Sr. and Audie Louise Kirkland Crabtree.

He married Robbie Bruce on July 7, 1961, in Glen Rose.

Scott began his career at Crabtree Chevrolet in downtown Glen Rose and finished his career by owning and operating Scott’s Auto Parts.

He was an avid Glen Rose Tigers fan and attended numerous sporting events during his lifetime. Every Friday night, he enthusiastically listened to the play-by-play of the Fighting Tigers and enjoyed participating in the Tigers Coaches Show every Friday morning during football season.

Scott and his wife thoroughly enjoyed traveling in their R.V. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Glen Rose.

Scott was preceded in death by is parents.

Scott is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Robbie Crabtree; sister, Mazie Coker; stepbrother, Marshall Nabors and wife, Cheryl; daughters, Sabra Cowan and Shannon Thompson; son, Slade Crabtree and wife, Maria; and grandchildren, Brandt Cowan and Lexie Thompson.

In memory of Scott Crabtree, charitable donations can be made to the First United Methodist Church Scholarship Fund.

Published on November 03, 2020