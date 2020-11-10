James Alan Seidenglanz

James Alan Seidenglanz, age 78, left this Earth on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. He was a man of few words yet meant every word he spoke.

James was born in Omaha, NE. He loved to tell stories of his time growing up there. Through the years, he developed a strong work ethic that he carried with him until they day he died.

In 1960, he joined the Marine Corps. He served in Iwakuni, Japan, and was honorably discharged in 1964.

He met the love of his life while in the Marines. He took her on their first date in November 1960 to the Marine Corps Ball. They married and had two beautiful daughters.

James had a prosperous career in the grocery industry until he retired. After retirement, he spent his days with his wife and his second love, a Yamaha V-Star.

James instilled many values into his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Most importantly, he loved all of us to the core and we loved him.

A memorial will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, from 10-11 a.m. at Wiley’s Funeral Home in Glen Rose.

James was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Seidenglanz; his mother, Ellen Seidenglanz; and his great-granddaughter, Elizabeth.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Seidenglanz; daughters, Tambrey DeHay of Godley, and Laurell Martin of Glen Rose; 10 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please donate a new, un-wrapped toy to the Marine Corps Toys for Tots Drive.

Semper Fidelis

Published on November 11, 2020