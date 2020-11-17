Wanda Jean Crumpler

Wanda Jean Crumpler, born on Oct. 24, 1932, in Walnut Springs, Texas, died on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Thermopolis, Wyoming, where she had lived since 1997.

She was the youngest child of Arthur and Leona (Hutchins) Fair, of Walnut Springs, Texas. She is the widow of Larry Gandy. Mrs. Crumpler later married James D. Crumpler (deceased).

Mrs. Crumpler completed high school and graduated from Blair Business College. She took additional classes at two colleges. She worked as a medical administrative assistant and claims clerk for the Department of Veterans’ Affairs. Mrs. Crumpler was a member of the Episcopal Church.

She is survived by her daughters, Catherine J. Crumpler of Thermopolis, Wyoming, and Mary Beth Moore (Mrs. Darrell W. Moore) of Nacogdoches, Texas; along with her nieces and nephews and their children, her step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren, and by other extended family members.

A Celebration of Life service for family and close friends will be held at a time to be scheduled in the future, due to the pandemic. Mrs. Crumpler’s cremains will placed in Fulton Cemetery at Walnut Springs, with her family.

The family asks that sympathy be expressed by doing a small act of ordinary kindness for someone.

