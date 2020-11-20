James “Jim” Luke Lewis

Services for James “Jim” Luke Lewis, age 75, of Krum will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in the Pickwick-McAdams Cemetery, Graford, Texas (Possum Kingdom Lake). Zachary “Zach” Rhine, Luke Lewis, James Lewis, Robert Lewis, Jerry Lewis and Tommy Lewis will serve as pallbearers.

The family will have visitation prior to the service starting at 1 p.m. with the service following at 2 p.m.

Mr. Lewis passed away on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at William P. Clements Jr. Hospital at Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Otis Allen Lewis and Cassie Nancy Johnson Lewis; as well as his siblings, Betty Jo Gallaway, Jack Allen Lewis, William “Bill” Frank Lewis, and Mary Lou Parvin.

Jim was born on Feb. 11, 1945, in Glen Rose to Otis and Cassie Lewis, where he primarily grew up. He attended four high schools with the last two years being in Graford, where he graduated. This is where he met the love of his life of 57 years, Judy Kathryn Ranft Lewis.

He was known for his quiet demeanor and hard work ethic. Jim worked for Texas Power & Light/Oncor for 42 years, where he retired at the age of 62. He began his career in Mineral Wells and worked in several locations including Garland, Decatur, Euless, and Lake Dallas. He loved his work as a lineman and he always practiced safety. In his early work years, he did ranch work and broke horses.

He took very good care of his family and made sure their needs were met. He loved to travel with his wife and family saw a lot of the United States and Europe. He enjoyed the sport of hunting when he was younger and appreciated the beauty of the animals as he aged. He enjoyed fishing and recreational boating. He was a man that accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Lewis; his daughters, Kathryn “Kathy” Lewis of Decatur, Audra Rhine and husband Robert of Decatur, and Susan Johnston and husband Wade of Sulphur Springs; son, Will Lewis and wife Robin of Decatur; grandchildren, Zach Rhine and wife Hannah of Decatur, Kaylee Rhine of Wichita Falls, Macy Johnston of Sulphur Springs, Molly Johnston of Abilene, and Luke, James, Robert and Grace Lewis all of Decatur; and great-grandchildren, Skylar Rhine, Seth and Ashlynn Miller of Decatur.

Due to the sudden and aggressive onset of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), which was preceded by Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS), in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Dr. Jabbour’s Research, Department of Leukemia at MD Anderson Cancer Center. Checks should be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center and accompanying letters can be mailed directly to the following address:

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

P. O. Box 4486

Houston, TX 77210-4486

Please include Mr. James Lewis as the patient for whom the funds are contributed.

Or, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to UT Southwestern Medical Center to support Dr. Bob Collins’ leukemia research. Checks should be made to UT Southwestern Medical Center with a memo line Dr. Bob Collins’ leukemia research and accompanying letters can be mailed directly to the following address:

UT Southwestern Medical Center

P. O. Box 910888

Dallas, TX 75391-0888

Please include Mr. James Lewis as the patient for whom the funds are contributed. Online donations can be made at engage.utsouthwestern.edu.

Published on November 21, 2020