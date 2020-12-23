Frances Carolyn Wamble Southward

Frances Carolyn Wamble Southward slipped peacefully away on Dec. 21, 2020, at Harris Hospital in Fort Worth with her three children at her side. She had suffered a devastating cardiac arrest just six days prior.

She leaves behind family members that will forever cherish her memories, including her husband of 60 years, Karl Southward of Nemo, Texas; her son, Kris Southward and his wife, Karen, of Abilene, Texas; her daughter, Kelli Alexander and her husband, Sam, of Sanger, Texas; and her daughter, Keri Barfield and her husband, Randy, of Driftwood, Texas.

Her loving legacy also includes her grandson, Samuel “Catfish” Alexander, and her three granddaughters, Katelyn Fairfield, Karaline Burnam, Karli Smith, and their respective spouses Robert, Luke and Caleb; and her four great-grandchildren, Ryder, Alvis, Abigail and Kaisley. She treasured her nephews Paul and Mark, and her niece, Lisa, as her own. She loved her many cousins and their families, and her church family at the Granbury Church of Christ, as well.

Her parents, Albert and Mattie Wamble, and her beloved brother and his wife, Glenn and Aggie Wamble, welcomed her with open arms into her new heavenly home!

A joyous celebration of her giving life is planned for Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, outdoors, at their home in beautiful Nemo, Texas from 1:30-3:30 p.m. A private family burial will be held afterward in nearby Rainbow.

Carolyn was born Nov. 7, 1935, in Dallas, Texas. She graduated from Adamson High in 1952 and Abilene Christian College in 1956. She taught elementary school in Houston and in Dallas for a few years after graduation.

While she grew up in the same schools, same neighborhood, and same church with Karl, they did not start dating until 1959 and were married July 2, 1960. A few years later she became a full-time mom...the best mom anyone could ever hope to have!

In 1994, after Karl retired, they moved to the beautiful countryside of Nemo, Texas, outside of Glen Rose, on the Brazos River. The house originally there on the acreage was left as a guest house, and they built their own just 50 feet away. Thousands of guests used that house and their property for camp-outs, retreats, reunions, and week-end get-aways...all at no charge. Just come and enjoy the country was all they ever asked!

Mom was the ultimate servant! She loved everyone and taught us how to love. She loved God and was His eyes, and ears, and arms to so many. She wasn’t on any boards, her name isn’t on any plaques on any buildings...she was simply a doer. She never rested from doing good.

In lieu of flowers, memorials honoring her life can be sent to the Somervell County Food Bank (www.somervellcountyfoodbank.com), Foster’s Home for Children (www.fostershome.org), Kids’ Armor of Hope (www.kidsarmorofhope.org), or charity of your choice.

Published on December 23, 2020