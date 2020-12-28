David Barclay

David Barclay, 77, of Rainbow, passed away on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

Graveside services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Squaw Creek Cemetery. There will be a gathering from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Wiley Funeral Home in Glen Rose.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Somervell County Food Bank/Papa’s Pantry, PO Box 3114, Glen Rose, Texas 76043.

David was born on Oct. 25, 1943, in Glen Rose to Herschel and Caroline Barclay. He was a native of Rainbow and graduated from Glen Rose High School in 1962 as the valedictorian. He served in the United States Army National Guard.

David worked for 37 years at Southwestern Bell and retired in 2002. He was an avid sports lover!

He was preceded in death by his parents, Herschel and Caroline Barclay; and his brother, Dwayne.

David is survived by his wife of 39 years, Priscilla; children, Eric Christopher Barclay, Michael Blake Barclay, and Matthew Paul Hille and his wife Tammy; sister, Janice Early; and four grandchildren and multiple nieces, nephews and cousins.

Published on December 28, 2020