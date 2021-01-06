Marcia Beth Williams

Marcia Beth Williams, age 87, of Glen Rose passed away on Jan. 5, 2021, at the Cherokee Rose Nursing and Rehab facility.

She was born on Nov. 12, 1933, to Wilber Lepeaux Williams and Harriett Elizabeth (Scales) Williams.

She graduated from high school in 1952 and went on to become an LVN. Marcia cared for her mother and sister for many years. She and her sister Susie enjoyed raising show dogs. Through the years, they entered many dog shows and won several titles.

She was a kind and caring person with many friends in Glen Rose and Gorman. She loved her community and was very family oriented. She was always so appreciative for the people of Glen Rose and Gorman who helped her through the years.

Marcia is survived by numerous cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harriet and Wilber; and one sister, Mary Sue Leach.

A funeral service will be held at the Higginbotham Funeral Home Chapel in Gorman at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, with Denver Rainey officiating. Interment will be at the Oaklawn Cemetery following the service.

