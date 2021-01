Dorothy J. Trent

Feb. 13, 1933 to Jan. 2, 2021

Dorothy is now with the angels in heaven.

Dorothy leaves behind three children, Lesa, Linda and Russell.

Mom loved watching the birds every day, and kept the bird feeders full of seeds for them. She always kept her backyard beautiful for the birds to always want to return.

Mom, Rest in peace, we will always love you.

Published on January 07, 2021