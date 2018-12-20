Seventy-seven years ago this month, our country was thrust into World War II when Japanese Naval/Air forces attacked our Naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

Known as Pearl Harbor Day, over 2,300 Americans died in the attack. This was much like my generation’s 9/11, wherein the lives of every American was put on hold.

My dad had to leave college (never to return) to join the military. He ended up in the Army Air Corps and was shipped off to the South Pacific to fight the Japanese.

It was a bitter struggle with lingering consequences for him and countless thousands of other survivors of the war.

Though my dad hardly spoke of his experience in the military, growing up I sensed an inner resentment toward anything Japanese. I’d hear an occasional derogatory ethnic slur in conversation, and I just knew.

Years later, after I graduated college in 1974, I had the wonderful opportunity to work and live in Hawaii for a time. One of my fellow co-workers was a man my dad’s age. His name was Tadao Tumura and he was an American of Japanese descent.

For some reason we bonded quickly.

A man of small stature, Tadao was meek, kind, smart and took great pleasure in showing me how Japanese culture had fit in to the Hawaiian way of life.

He introduced me to Japanese cuisine and later I sipped “sake” for the first time at a Japanese-Hawaiian family gathering.

I reciprocated by taking him to Mama’s Mexican Kitchen for tacos and enchiladas.

I later discovered that Tadao had been imprisoned by the US. government in Hawaii right after Pearl Harbor. The reason: he was of Japanese lineage.

Months later, after thorough vetting, he was released from internment and became an interpreter/translator for the U.S. military in Honolulu.

I never sensed any animus on his part for being incarcerated.

Upon my invitation, my parents came to visit me in the islands for about a week and I loved showing them around Oahu.

I also wanted them to meet some of my friends, including Tadao. Earlier I had asked Tadao if he’d be willing to help facilitate an authentic Japanese sit-down dinner for me and my folks. He said he’d be delighted and he’d make all the arrangements.

I gave my parents a little background on Tadao and they agreed to go.

Upon introduction, Tadao bowed slightly in respect and deference, first to my mom and then to my dad, then gently placed a Hawaiian lei around each of our necks.

It was one of those moments when you knew something special had just happened.

The ugly scar of bitterness was soothed by the sweet healing balm of respect and humility. Dinner and the ensuing conversations throughout the evening could not have gone better.

In his soft Japanese-Hawaiian accent, Tadoa explained all the various foods for us, everything from pickled squid to seaweed salad.

I not only savored the pleasing aftertaste of the meal we’d just shared, but even more so, I savored the memory of change beginning in my daddy’s heart.

Though he had loved Fords and Chevrolets over the years, the breakthrough came when around 1990 he bought a Toyota Camry and became a Toyota man the rest of his life.

Charlie Norman has lived in Somervell County since 1994. He and his wife have two adult children, who graduated from Glen Rose schools. You can contact him at chas234@windstream.net.