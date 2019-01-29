My daughter is one of the most thankful people I know. From the time she was able to talk, any time someone gave her a gift, she’d pour out her thanks again and again. She’d gush and rave about how much she loved that blue lollipop and how blue was her favorite color and how that was one of the nicest things anyone had ever done for her and how she’d always wanted a lollipop exactly like that.

Because of her propensity for gratitude, my dad—her grandfather—spoiled her rotten.

When Charis was six years old, she said to her Poppy, “I’ve always wanted a Baby Chou Chou doll.” Now, he had no idea what a Baby Chou Chou was, but he found it on the internet and ordered her one. When it arrived, he was showered with little girl kisses and hugs and many thanks.

When Charis was seven, her Poppy took her to a chocolate shop and let her sample all she wanted. “Do you like that?” he asked.

“Yes, it’s delicious.”

To the clerk he said, “We’ll take three.” Then to Charis, “How about that one?”

“It’s wonderful!”

“Three of those as well, please.”

Before they left, my dad had racked up a whopping $50 bill for chocolates, and he loved doing it. Once again, Charis smothered him chocolate-smeared kisses with all the thanks his Poppy-heart could hold.

When we have a thankful attitude, it makes other people want to do stuff for us.

God is no different. He loves it when we pour out our thanks to Him. He wants to be our super-hero and rescue us from all sorts of bad things. He wants to do kind things for us and make our lives peaceful and good and lovely. And when He does those great things, He longs to hear us say, “Thank You! That’s the nicest thing that’s ever happened to me. I’ve always wanted something exactly like that.”

When we get excited about the little things God does for us, and tell Him how grateful we are, it warms His heart toward us. It makes Him want to do even more good things for us. Just like my dad delighted in doing special things for his granddaughter, who poured out her appreciation to him, God craves our gratitude. He longs for us to wrap our arms around His great neck. He wants us to kiss His holy cheek and say, “I can’t believe You did that for me. Thank You so much.”

Renae Brumbaugh Green is a bestselling author and award-winning humor columnist. She lives in Stephenville with her handsome, country-boy husband, nearly-perfect children, and far too many animals. Connect with Renae at www.RenaeBrumbaugh.com.