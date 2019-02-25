What's ill-conceived

about a voter probe?

Re: Feb. 20 article, "Fight over Texas voter probe shifts to federal court."

I was a process engineer for most of my 25-year engineering career. I traveled across the U.S. solving problems which usually began by asking relevant questions.

So I have questions regarding the outcry and the demand by civil rights activists trying to “shut the effort down as an ill-conceived and enormously flawed threat to voting rights.”

What is wrong with just checking to confirm the “95,000 suspect voters” are valid voters? How is this ill-conceived? So activists, how does this adversely affect anyone? Will anyone be hurt by the investigation? And, finally, you really believe Texans are "at risk of removal from voter rolls?" You're kidding, right?

The aforementioned activists are progressives and they want the votes of the non-valid voters. There is no other reason for their actions.

Based on my questions and what I surmise, I suspect Attorney General Paxton will win his argument in court.

Chuck Yarling, Austin

Paxton bill proposal

is utterly brazen

Re: Feb. 20 article, “Wife’s bill would let Paxton waive securities rules.”

Seriously? Angela Paxton, the wife of our attorney general who was charged with felony securities violations, proposed a bill to allow her husband to issue exemptions from the securities regulations he violated? Seriously? The utter brazenness. The attorney general is following the lead of another Texas “financial innovator,” Sen. Phil Gramm.

Gramm was cited as a key contributor to the 2008 financial crisis. He led the repeal of Glass-Steagall Act, which had prevented banks from making wild investments. He also inserted a key provision into the 2000 Commodity Futures Modernization Act that exempted over-the-counter derivatives like credit-default swaps from regulation by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Credit-default swaps took down AIG, which cost the U.S. more than $150 billion, the largest single bailout

The “constraints” on the attorney general's proposed power? These so-called “financial innovations” can only harm 10,000 customers. How would you like to be one of the 10,000?

Ken Rygler, Round Rock

Time for new scrutiny

of rental scooters

I know the rental scooters have been hot debate in the past, but now it seems that it has been integrated as part of Austin. However, I feel like there should be a refocus on these scooters.

As a college student, I’m surrounded by these scooters daily and I’m able to view the obstructions and possible hazards they cause. For instance, there are many scooters on campus that are obstructing the sidewalks, and even worse, there are some that are on the streets that are blocking parking spaces.

Austin has created a rule that states if a scooter isn’t used at least twice a day the city can ask the company to remove or relocate it, but I’ve seen many that haven’t been used in days and are just cluttering the campus.

Eric Tu, Austin

Town hall seemed

more like a lecture

At the Travis County town hall with Congressman Roger Williams there was frustration in the crowd from an apparent unwillingness to be accessible to those who disagree with him. He asserted things he thought we’d all agree to, but we don’t, vehemently, on many issues raised. His misconceptions about the abortion law perpetuated falsehoods, and we were not allowed to correct him.

Surrounding yourself with people who agree with you and speak in extreme rhetoric, like he does, makes it difficult to hear the whole story. He wasn’t open to hearing why we feel differently and the importance of these issues. He is my representative, whether I voted for him or not. I need him to understand that not hearing our perspective is disrespectful to half of his district. This forum should make you feel that you’re being heard, not being lectured to. This one didn’t feel that way.

Lainey Melnick, Austin

Wall comparisons lack

a grasp of history

I continue to see comparisons between building a wall between two different sovereign nations, the U.S. and Mexico, and the Berlin wall, which divided one city in one country, and did so as a result of agreements forged after World War II.No one who understands history or logic could reasonably bring up such comparisons and believe them valid on any level.

I'm concerned that our education system has churned out so many ignorant, ill-informed citizens who can not logically recognize the many layers of differences between the two.

This is only one example of the "if then, then this" logic I read in various news articles and in letters to the editor.

Seems we need more classes in logic and reasoning — not to mention history.

Melynda B. Caudle, Austin