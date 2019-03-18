Austin on world stage,

but the locals suffer

Re: March 12 article, "SXSW 101: A music fest survival guide for newbies and visitors."

After reading Eric Webb's article "SXSW 101," is it any wonder why local natives steer clear of this event at all costs?

I've been here 24 years and should have taken advantage of the smaller crowds early on but didn't. Now it's just too late. Who wants to be constantly on their phone trying to stay ahead of the crowd so you might have a chance to get into one of the dozens of venues spread around the city?

A photographer friend of mine volunteered a few years back and it took him hours to find parking for the venue he was assigned to cover and SXSW didn't even provide parking for these people who were trying to help them for free!

We all know this event puts Austin on the world map, but it's the locals who suffer through outrageous fees, ticket prices, crowds, traffic and litter. And there's no break in sight.



Bud McMullen, Austin

Honor human rights,

not slave owners

Re: March 3 article, "Bills would require public’s vote to remove confederate statues, names.”



Statues and monuments that reference Confederate figures are damaging to political progress because they send the message that the U.S., as a nation, respects historical figures who have supported the violent oppression of African-Americans. If the public – young children included – encounters these figureheads depicted in a positive light, they may come to view these individuals, and their behavior, as honorable. We should be honoring human rights activists, not slave owners.

While it is important to remember the dark parts of our history, we should do so in ways that don’t glorify the individuals who are responsible for the atrocities of the past. There are other ways to draw attention to the Confederacy and the actions of its leaders that engage an informed critique and warn against the repetition of history.

Defending the presence of Confederate statues and street names is not the way to hold the U.S. responsible for its racist past.

Clara Peretz, Austin

Texas needs a senator

who stands up for them

After President Donald Trump, in a rambling babble, tore up the Constitution to declare a national emergency, Sen. John Cornyn raced to issue a fundraiser letter supporting Trump. The lumbering Cornyn wraps himself in the silky, slick coat of the obese Trump. He embraces Trump’s claims about El Paso’s crime statistics. He shrugs as Trump marches to seize Texan soil for a campaign slogan — ripping land from ranchers, from homeowners, from farmers, from a church. He lazily nods off as Trump strips billions of military construction money to build a monument to border lies.

As D.C. politics dance in his head, Cornyn cowardly wallows in Trump’s treatment of Texans as trash and huddles around the president’s wildly, flailing nonsensical rants. John Cornyn is Trump’s senator.

I want a senator who stands tall, stands strong, stands with a stiff backbone of character for Texas. That’s not John Cornyn.

J.D. Lassiter, Austin

Congress must fund

global fight on AIDS

I read with alarm that the fight to contain the deadly AIDS virus is not on track.

A good friend from church has been living with HIV for years and his drug costs alone are $15,000 a year. Imagine the cost and loss of human life if we don't stop the epidemic from spreading. Congress must provide adequate funding to fight AIDS in America. This challenge is not confined to the United States — it's a worldwide problem.

The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria is the best way to turn back the tide of HIV/AIDS worldwide. It has a proven track record, is transparent and requires accountability for all the resources invested. I urge Congress to step up to the plate and appropriate $1.56 billion for the Global Fund.

Mark Coats, Austin

Even Trump concedes

there is no emergency

In his own words, President Trump decried that his national emergency regarding the border does not actually exist. He stated, “I didn’t need to do this, but I’d rather do it [build the wall] much faster.”

According to Merriam-Webster, Oxford Dictionaries and dictionary.com, definitions of the word emergency, include “need” and “a situation that requires immediate action.” No doubt our president wants what he wants, when he wants it, but he, himself, acknowledges that this is not an emergency situation (and thus does not qualify as a, national emergency). What our country does need is for our president to formulate a border plan that is both efficacy-based and takes into consideration its appeal to Americans.

Lori Kline, Austin