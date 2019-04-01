Bill would drive up

bee removal costs

I am an 18-year-old beekeeper and student in Oglesby. House Bill 4212, authored by Rep. Terry Meza, seeks to make the process of bee removal illegal, except for "trained" removers. I fear that if this bill passes, it would harm the beekeeping industry/hobby. Furthermore, it would disrupt the honeybee population, as the bill mandates only those trained with 80 hours of classroom instruction and 80 hours of practical instruction may perform bee removals.

Bees may face death if not collected. This would prevent hobbyist beekeepers from providing a currently free service to their communities. Should this bill pass, some people will be unwilling to pay the high fees that "trained" bee removers must put in place. I fear that people will turn to treating honeybees with deadly pesticides should the bill pass.

I ask that this bill be opposed on behalf of the city, county and beekeepers across Texas.



Kori Camp, Oglesby

Why boycott Airbnb

when it saves money?

The Texas comptroller's recent move to boycott Airbnb for state travel is a petty policy whose ramifications should be reconsidered.

As a graduate student at the University of Texas, my group has cut conference lodging costs in half over the past three years by using Airbnb instead of hotels. This policy now prevents us from using this option. Although we can migrate to other short-term rental companies, can we rely on all actors within the vast network of state agencies to seek the lowest cost lodging when the largest and most convenient STR option is arbitrarily removed from the market?

As a taxpayer, I want government officials and publicly funded employees to minimize expenses for travel. Banning low-cost lodging alternatives like Airbnb only impedes progress toward this objective.

Jordan Keith, Austin

Extreme agendas are

hurting our democracy

As a life-long Democrat who desperately wanted to see a legitimate policy debate between a moderate Republican candidate and Hillary Clinton in 2016 — and contributed to Gov. John Kasich for that reason — I have something to say about today's environment.

Hard-ball politics are simply not working. Agendas are being set by the extremes on each side. Until this country decides to re-establish the democratic underpinnings of a true democracy, i.e. true representation of the local population (whatever the opposite of gerrymandering might be), and creates a truly informed citizenry (fact based discussions), this debacle will continue.

Unfortunately this will never happen until our representatives (all members of Congress) realize their responsibility is to the Constitution and not re-election. One last point, we appear to be headed to some degree of revenge politics. Just remember, when former President Barack Obama had the opportunity to investigate the Iraq war, for the good of the country, he did not.

Stan Graham, West Lake Hills

More action needed

on electric scooters

Dockless electric scooters have appeared virtually overnight in dozens of cities across the United States, including Austin just last year.

Months later, scooter riders have been riding through crowded sidewalks and through traffic downtown leading to inconveniences and accidents. Austin reported one of the first electric-scooter fatalities in the nation in February. Moreover, a Travis County emergency response representative has stated that between September and November of last year there were 126 accidents in which patients had to be hospitalized.

However, accidents are not the only problem. Another issue with these scooters that riders rent but not own is that many of these electric scooters are being left in random areas, such as creeks, even with Austin's recent regulations. The city of Austin needs to take further action so that the people can travel safely on the streets free of inconveniences.

Akshar Chodavadia, Austin

Officials shouldn't

erase Lanier name

Re: March 28 editorial, "Renaming Lanier High sends right message to community."

I was always impressed that people who fought the Civil War on the “wrong” side were still honored. That was in sharp contrast with my native country, the USSR, where the names of fighters against communists in Russian Civil War were forbidden. Any civil war is a national tragedy and remembering with dignity and respect the soldiers who fought it is the way to consolidate the nation.

I feel uncomfortable about the renaming of Lanier High. The school was named after Sidney Lanier because he was a notable poet, musician and author, rather than a private in Confederate Army.

Any newspaper should support “the usual public input process.” Instead the editorial supported renaming Lanier High despite the strong objections from students, faculty and alumni. It simply told them to shut up and “embrace the change.”

Soviet authorities were renaming streets, cities and regions depending on who was in charge. That did not end up well.

Mark Scheinberg, Austin

Maybe socialism

is the answer

If socialism means affordable health insurance for all my family or friends and relatives that have none, if socialism means a living wage for the working and middle class, if socialism means stopping the privatizing of profits for the one percent and stopping the socialization of risks (for example, closing filthy polluting mine tailings and leaving them for taxpayers to clean up), if socialism means a more responsive justice system, I am for it!

Lauro Reveles, Austin