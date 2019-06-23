Longing for a return

to Austin's warm heart

Austin was mellow and kind. I lived here in the '70s when the atmosphere was so friendly and respectful to all. We were the love generation. After 45 years in San Francisco, Fairbanks, Alaska, and Dallas, I returned to my old Austin, now retired, seeking the cheerful town of my memories.

Now walking on Lady Bird Lake trail one must dodge speeding bicyclists. Why? Children and seniors also use the trail. Are they trying to impress? Why not speed in a less congested area? Why is that allowed?

And If one is walking down a street and you nod and say, "Hi," the 20- and 30-year-olds do not acknowledge you. You're invisible. So rude and cold.

Austinites always had manners. I hope Austin gets back it's warm heart and soul.

Ceci Connolly, Austin

Where's the logic in

bleeding control bill?

Re: June 18 article, "477 new Texas laws have already taken effect."

What are we doing as a society when we cannot agree to make military-style assault weapons illegal, but instead pass House Bill 496 requiring bleeding control stations be set up in public schools, with students in the seventh-grade and higher learning how to use a tourniquet, compression bandages, etc.?

What has happened to our logic?

If we want to control bleeding, stop the mass use of weapons that are causing the problem. Children are ill-equipped to deal with war casualties.

Eileen Wolfard, Leander

Some homeless people

aren't looking for jobs

Re: June 20 commentary, "To address homelessness, compromise is key."

I invite everyone who is troubled by the growing homeless population in Austin to read Richard Troxell’s op-ed in the June 20 paper. He offers some good suggestions to enable people to work themselves off the streets resulting in savings to taxpayers and decreasing shelter needs.

Not everyone who is panhandling is homeless but many of them are not working or looking for work. This was made very clear to me recently when I saw a lady panhandling at a busy intersection in North Austin holding a sign that read: “Single grandmother, raising three grandchildren.”

I stopped and rolled down my window and asked her if she had a job or was looking for work, telling her that she could create some job history and qualify for Social Security later. She replied, “This is my job.”

I’m hopeful that Troxell’s piece will initiate some discussion to confront the underlying problems of homelessness.

Mary Lou Gibson, Austin

Addressing homelessness

requires an understanding

Re: June 20 letter to the editor, "More resources for the homeless carries risk."

The letter writer's comments on more resources for the homeless are simplistic beyond belief.

Homelessness is caused by a multitude of factors manifested in a variety of conditions.

He needs to talk to Alan Graham of Mobile Loaves and Fishes and Community First!, who has devoted a big part of his life to helping these people so desperately in need.

Or better yet, visit Community First! Village or volunteer on a food truck to meet some of the people they are serving.



He seems to say that if the homeless were required to work, homelessness would be solved. Not true. Never has been.



Bill McLellan, Austin

Where is the data on

protected bike lanes?

Re: June 19 article, "Protected bike lanes coming to Shoal Creek Boulevard"

Has there been a study on how much those protected bike lanes all over Austin, that continue to reduce car traffic lanes, are actually used by bikers? Or is there data showing how they have reduced car usage?

I seldom see any bikers in those lanes, occasionally one or two — that, versus the vast number of cars forced to merge into one lane exacerbating the already horrific Austin traffic, especially in rush hour. Show me the data that those bike lanes are worth the cost and inconvenience they cause. Bet that cannot be done!

Judy O'Neill, Austin