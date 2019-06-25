Dear Editor,

Texas New Mexico Power (TNMP) did an outstanding job of responding to our recent storm-related emergency.

While I was out with City crews dealing with downed trees at 1:14 Monday morning, I received a text from Rene Kettler, TNMP Regional Community Liaison with a summary of the problem as well as TNMP’s timeline for correcting it.

All day Ms. Kettler provided Judge Chambers and myself, and perhaps others, with updates on TNMP’s progress.

TNMP crews from all over this region as well as outside contractors were brought in so that power could be restored as soon as possible. Kudos to TNMP staff and contractors for a job well done.

Sincerely,

Michael Leamons,

City Administrator City of Glen Rose