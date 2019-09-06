Laws make it easier

for 'terrorist-types'

Welcome to Texas: The Terror State.



We may have about the same proportion of terrorist-types you have, but our "secret sauce" is, we make it easy for them!



We like guns and we like increasing access to them. Just check out the eight new laws that we put in effect on Sept. 1. Schools are wide open to guns now. The governor is on board.



Something to keep in mind: You probably will need to take first responder training in handling trauma. We don't rely on government here. We take care of each other.



We give haters the freedom to hate and act upon it.

Susan Johnson, Austin

Texas lawmakers,

where is the shame?

It’s amazing that in a state where an assassin killed our president in 1963 that gun laws have actually become less stringent. And the callousness and shame of doing this just a short time after the massacre in El Paso.

Now you have another mass killing, ironically right after passing this horrid legislation.

What in God’s name were you thinking? Where’s your shame?

Tim Mackey, Lancaster, Pennsylvania

We can't blame God

for the mass shootings

According to Representative Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler, God has given all Americans the right to own a gun! Does that mean God is to blame for the shootings that are taking place all over this beautiful country?

I believe the Second Amendment gives all Americans the right to a “well regulated militia.” How does that translate to the ownership of assault weapons that were designed to kill human beings?

We cannot continue to blame God and mental illness for the tragedies unfolding all too often, across this country. We, all of us, must take the blame for not standing up for our right to a safe world. We must do everything in our power to end this senseless killing on our streets. We must be loud in our support of laws eliminating assault-style weapons from public ownership. We must end this horrid chapter in the history of the United States of America.



Sherry Crickmer, Austin

Electoral college vote

is the real 'gimmick'

Re: Aug. 29 commentary, "Democrats may change minds about the National Popular Vote," and Aug. 31 commentary "The coming implosion of our electoral system."

George Will dismisses “gimmick[s]” designed to “circumvent” the electoral college. Dionne gets it. When combined with winner-take-all rules, the electoral election itself is the real gimmick, twisting voter intent and distorting presidential elections.



No matter how slim the winning margin, 48 states award all their electoral votes to the candidate winning the state’s general election. The electoral college then uses this distorted distribution of electoral votes to elect our president. The problem? Voters can enthusiastically vote against a particular candidate in the general election only to then watch their state — in effect — convert their "against that candidate" general election votes into "for that candidate” electoral votes.



Isn’t the presidential election rigged enough by gerrymandering without giving candidates unearned electoral votes? Electoral votes should be distributed in proportion to the general election votes candidates actually win.

Carlos Higgins, Austin