This morning, a shipment of T-Rex babies arrived at my house. Fifteen of them. They are tiny. They are precious. And they poop a lot. I guess I should feed them less.

Right now they live in a box in my kitchen, under a heat lamp. In a couple of weeks, I’ll boot them out to their house in our back yard. Hopefully by next spring, we’ll be having T-Rex eggs for breakfast.

For those of you scratching your heads and thinking I’m one color short of a rainbow, I’ll have you know I’m not quite as crazy as you think. Scientists have recently discovered that chickens are close descendants of the Tyrannosaurus Rex. A large, well-preserved T-Rex bone was unearthed. It was so well preserved, it still had soft tissue inside. A study of the protein’s chemical structure was compared to modern species and showed a link between the dinosaur and the common chicken. I wonder if those little guys in the box in my kitchen know what great stock they come from. I doubt it.

How is it possible that one of the mightiest creatures in our history has evolved into something whose very name evokes images of cowardice? If those chickens only knew, perhaps they wouldn’t be the main course in countless fast-food franchises. We might be eating Kentucky Fried Elephant or Bush’s Hippopotamus, instead.

It’s a tragic tale, for sure. But it’s no more tragic than our own story. We, the human race, were created in the image of Almighty God. We have His DNA running through our blood. He placed His power within reach of any who seek Him, who call on His name. We have His promises in black and white.

Yet somehow, we’ve evolved into a miserable, defeated species. We walk around hanging heads, feeling crushed by our circumstances, regretting our pasts and afraid of our future. Anxiety rules our lives, when we should be ruling it.

We have the ability to live victoriously. He’s placed all the tools we need within our grasp. When we seek Him, we’ll find Him. When we call on Him, He answers. When we have faith, He moves mountains. He promised us, and all His promises are true.

Unlike dinosaurs, God is not extinct. He is alive and well, and He places His power inside those who choose to believe in Him. I guess we each have a choice. We can live like the cowardly chicken, waiting for the Colonel Sanders of our lives to fry us for dinner. Or we can rise to our full potential, roaring with confidence over the conditions that seek to control us. With faith and a knowledge of the spirit-muscle we possess, we will come out on top of life’s food chain.

