Twenty years ago, the inaugural Texas Conference for Women took place in Austin — the first gathering in what has grown into the largest nationwide network of women’s conferences.

Since then, more than 107,000 people have attended the annual conference at the Austin Convention Center. Thursday, an additional 7,500 will again assemble in the same spot to mark the 20th anniversary of this popular and powerful source of community, inspiration and hope for women.

We still are routinely asked, "Is there still a need for women’s conferences?" The answer is a resounding "yes."

It is not simply one "feel good day." This conference provides an enduring, renewed sense of spirit and self-worth. It sparks a sense of possibility and camaraderie, along with demonstrated increased opportunities for career advancement.

The power of the conference cuts through the boundaries of generation, demographics and race. And, particularly this year, it comes in an era when our nation needs far more "coming together" and less divisiveness.

Certainly, inroads have been made for women in the past two decades. More Americans support fairness for all than ever before. A record number of women are running for public office — and winning — and women are forging inroads into traditionally male-dominated professions.

But the progress of the conference and the strides made by women cannot lull us into impassivity.

Gender discrimination and pay gaps persist. The #MeToo movement has shone a powerful light on the scourge of sexual harassment in the workplace, and women continue to be underrepresented in top positions of leadership.

As we tackle these and other challenges, gatherings like the Texas Conference for Women are more important than ever.

The Texas Conference has become the anchor for three others across the nation — which, along with Texas, make up the largest network of women’s conferences in the United States. It has earned a cult following of sorts, with this year’s event headlined by soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe, author Elizabeth Gilbert and actress Tracee Ellis Ross selling out within minutes of tickets going on sale.

Evidence of the conference’s real-world impact comes in a study published in the Harvard Business Review that found that participants in the conferences for women are twice as likely to be promoted and three times as likely to receive a raise within one year of attending.

The impact also is illustrated by the powerful story of one single mother who received a $5,000 scholarship from the conference for her higher education. After receiving an invitation to the 20th Anniversary Conference, she told organizers she wanted to donate the same amount as her scholarship to provide for others what she had gained.

But studies and anecdotes can’t truly quantify the deeper effects of this conference, such as the awe we felt listening to Maya Angelou’s beautiful voice resonate through the hall, how Viola Davis riveted us to our seats or how Abby Wambach inspired in us a stronger need to advocate for gender equality.

It is difficult to describe the feeling of being surrounded by thousands of people supporting each other in our collective search for a voice, for better representation and for opportunities for all women, young and old.

It is this "Power of Us" — a theme of this conference — and the need to amplify women’s voices that will keep us coming back.

Piñeyro Sublett is president of the board of directors for the Texas Conference for Women. This commentary was co-authored by six other members of the board.