On Sunday’s front page, we continued the excellent investigative series “Hostage to Heat,” which began last Sunday in print and can be found in full at Statesman.com.

In it, reporters Jeremy Schwartz and Andrea Ball explore the various ways that Texas fails to safeguard its most vulnerable residents from its most prevalent and predictable weather condition — deadly heat.

Sure, we all know it’s hot in Texas. Always has been. But that doesn’t mean we should accept heat-related deaths as a fact of life. Instead, the persistence of heat in Texas — and the likelihood that it will only get worse — is reason for our state leaders and regulators to use their powers to safeguard those most in need.

Last week, we learned how summertime utility disconnections and resulting deaths have increased with the temperatures, and yet the state’s utility regulators don’t bother to keep a tally of those deaths. Today, we learn that Texas leads the nation in heat-related deaths of workers, and yet the Legislature has passed no heat-related worker safety laws.

Jeremy and Andrea have done some potentially life-saving reporting here. I have enough faith in our state leaders to know that at least one of them is reading and ready to take action.

This is the kind of accountability reporting at the heart of our journalistic mission.

You will be seeing more of it as the result of the creation of a regional investigative team working out of the Statesman newsroom and serving GateHouse Media markets throughout Texas and beyond. “Hostage to Heat” is the first of our regional projects, and it has appeared in print and online in our sister papers including the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, Amarillo Globe-News and Sherman Herald Democrat.

Jeremy and Andrea, veteran investigative reporters for the Statesman, are the first two reporters on the team, and they’ve recently been joined by Jessica Priest, formerly of the Victoria Advocate. They are led by Brandi Grissom Swicegood, a veteran of the Texas Tribune, Dallas Morning News and Los Angeles Times.

Closer to home, I hope you read Tony Plohetski’s recent investigative series, “A World Rocked,” exploring the many effects of increased mining in the Texas Hill Country. Just as with with heat safety, that package showed how our state leaders have chosen not to act or have chosen business interests over the interests of everyday Texans.

We know that Tony’s reporting struck a chord with residents who’ve been dealing with mining operations in their backyards. More than 150 of those landowners recently joined us and our partners at KVUE-TV for a spirited community forum in Marble Falls. We left that room knowing that this issue is not going away and knowing that our readers are a passionate lot.

It provided a firsthand lesson in the impact of accountability journalism. With the continued support of our subscribers, we promise to do more of it.

Bridges is executive editor of the American-Statesman and regional editor for GateHouse Media’s Texas newspapers.