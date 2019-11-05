Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Erath County is offering a great opportunity to get up-to-date with today’s cattle market. We will have a roundtable discussion with Jason Johnson our Texas Agrilife Extension Economist to discuss market update, futures outlook, current supply and demand. This program will last approximately one hour.

The November meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 12-1 p.m. at the Agave. There is no RSVP and lunch is Dutch treat. Don’t miss this great opportunity to learn while you eat

For more information contact Erath Extension office at 254-965-1460 or erath-tx@tamu.edu.

Rain barrel water harvesting workshop

The Erath Texas AgriLife Extension Office and Erath County master gardener interns will host a rain barrel water harvesting workshop from 9 a.m.-noon Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research & Extension Center.

The guest speaker will be Dottie Woodson, Texas AgriLife water specialist.

The program will help participants learn about the benefits of rainwater harvesting. Building your own rainwater harvesting system to collect and utilize water.

The cost is $50 (includes barrel and supplies).

RSVP by Nov. 18, 254-965-1460 or erath-tx@tamu.edu.

District 8 farm and ranch seminar Mark your calendars for the multi-county farm and ranch on Dec. 12.

Private Applicators License holders must obtain 15 hours of CEUs every five years to renew/recertify their license; including two hours of Laws and Regulations, two hours of Integrated Pest Management (IPM), and any mix of these and General hours to equal the required 15 hours of CEUs.

Licensed commercial and non-commercial applicators are required to recertify every year by obtaining five continuing education credits with one credit each from two of the following categories: laws and regulations, integrated pest management or drift minimization.

This year’s program will include: General Laws and Regulations, Ticks of Texas and the Diseases They Carry, an IPM Approach, Laws and Regulation Updates, and Compliant Process, TDA General Laws and Regulations Compliance, Pasture Weed and Brush Herbicide Update, Pasture Pest Management, Pesticides from the Ground Up.

Contact the Erath County Extension Office at 254-965-1460 to RSVP.

Lonnie Jenschke is an Erath County extension agent.