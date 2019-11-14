I need a wardrobe consultant. Or a weather advisor. I have no idea what to wear on any given day, and about half the time, I make the wrong choice. A few days ago, I wore a lovely sweater, which turned out to be quite appropriate considering all the sweating I did. The next day, I wore short sleeves and nearly suffered a bout of hypothermia.

I see you shaking your head, hear your low tsk, tsk and your commentary about life in the Lone Star state. I know Texas weather is unpredictable. Believe me, I know—I’ve lived with it all my life. But I think it may need to be checked into a clinic and treated for a disorder. The weather here has serious bipolar tendencies.

The question of the day is, which comes first in Texas? Winter or spring? I think we need a new name for a new season: Wing? Sprinter?I think sprinter is a perfect name for this season, because if you sprint, you’ll get to dress for spring, and the physical exertion will warm you up when the Arctic air makes an appearance.

It’s interesting these two particular seasons like to mimic each other. Spring, the season of new life. And winter, the season of death. Truly, which comes first?

John Newton, on his deathbed, said, “I am still in the land of the dying; I shall be in the land of the living soon.” Newton’s last words offered a curious clarification about what it means to exist here on planet Earth. From the moment we’re born, we’re on a journey toward death. Yes, we grow; we change; we prosper. But death has an alarming statistic, considering exactly 100 percent of us will experience it. No matter where we are in life’s journey, we are headed toward mortality. We will all die.

But since our spirits are eternal, it stands to reason that once we’re free of this dying body, we will live forever! I believe that when we leave this place we will finally, finally enter the land of the living. In that place, the climate will be steady, one way or another. We’ll either spend eternity with God, or we’ll spend eternity without Him. This life is a journey, and the decisions we make while we’re here serve as a GPS to lead us to our destination. One decision in particular will make the difference in north or south, heaven or hell. We will either drive toward God, or we’ll travel away from Him.

Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” We may not know if it’s winter or spring, but our Heavenly Father made sure we know the way home. Which home?

Well, that’s up to us.

Renae Brumbaugh Green is a bestselling author and award-winning humor columnist. She lives in Stephenville with her handsome, country-boy husband, nearly-perfect children, and far too many animals. Connect with Renae at www.RenaeBrumbaugh.com.