It’s that time of year again—the time when we’re supposed to be thankful for our blessings, but instead, we find ourselves grumbling because the lines at Wal-Mart are too long, they don’t have enough cashiers on duty, it’s too crowded, and have you seen the price of a turkey this year?

I have to admit, I’m ashamed of myself. As a writer, it’s my job to encourage and uplift your hearts. It’s my job to make you laugh, and remind you that God loves you. Instead, here I am, feeling not very thankful at all, wondering if I can get away with sliding a store-bought pumpkin pie into a bake-at-home pie plate. Maybe if I sprinkle some chocolate chips on top, I can call it homemade.

It’s not that I don’t have a lot to be thankful for. I actually think I have too much. Both my garage and my closet are jam-packed with stuff I don’t even use, and my schedule is more stuffed than a Food Network duck recipe. Some people have mounds of blessings . . . I have mounds of laundry.

As I write this, I find myself in a quandary. Should I pretend everything is hunky-dory and write about love and peace and cornbread dressing? Or should I be honest and tell you that this year, I need an attitude adjustment? Will you still love me when you know the truth?

I don’t have the answers. But I’m reminded that there is One who loves me, even when I’m grumpy and ungrateful. He showers me with good things even when I forget to say thank you. Even when I fail to acknowledge Him at all. His love is that steadfast, that strong.

He loves me despite the way my garage looks. He loves me on bad hair days, and in spite of the extra pounds I’ve gained. He loves me when I sing His praises and when I yell at the guy who just cut me off in traffic, when I show compassion and when I judge harshly. He loves me when my words build others up, and when they do demolition on somebody’s spirit. He loves me whether I deserve it or not, and most days, I’m not worthy. Not even close. His love isn’t dependent on me at all. He just loves me because I’m His. And because He loves me, He showers me with blessings.

I guess, in spite of crowded stores and high prices and crazy drivers and the over-commercialization of what is supposed to be a pretty simple holiday, I have much to be thankful for. He loves me way more I deserve.

Renae Brumbaugh Green is a bestselling author and award-winning humor columnist. She lives in Stephenville with her handsome, country-boy husband, nearly-perfect children, and far too many animals. Connect with Renae at www.RenaeBrumbaugh.com.