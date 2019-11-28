The impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump introduced America to several career foreign service officers that filled me with pride for my country and a new found appreciation for the incredibly important and often dangerous work they do.

These public servants had the courage to testify despite being threatened not to. Unfortunately, many of Trump's officials that are implicated in this scandal apparently lack the courage to testify under oath.

These public servants testified not because they hate Trump, but because they love this country and were alarmed that U.S. policy on Ukraine was being undermined thereby threatening our national security.

One of these courageous witnesses was the former ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch. Her parents fled the Soviet Union and the Nazis to find freedom here. And although she had a stellar reputation as an anti-corruption champion for 33 years, she became the target of a smear campaign led by Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Giuliani wanted Yovanovitch ousted because she obstructed the scheme he was running for Trump. The rough call transcript shows their plan. Trump used his allies to help pressure Ukrainian President Zelensky to investigate his political rival, Joe Biden.

Giuliani's smear team included a corrupt Ukrainian prosecutor, who Yovanovitch had angered by blocking his corruption, and two other associates who are now indicted for funneling foreign money to GOP politicians. Even Trump's son and Fox News trashed Yovanovitch.

Late one night the ambassador received a call from the State Department telling her to get on the next plane out of Ukraine because they feared for her security.

She received that disturbing call during an event she was holding to honor another fierce corruption fighter who died a horribly painful death after an acid attack.

Back home Yovanovitch found little peace. She was devastated when she saw the call record where Trump told Zelensky that she was “bad news” and “she's going to go through some things.” Yovanovitch said Trump's words, “felt like a vague threat.”

But that didn't stop this incredibly brave woman from testifying. Trump even tweeted insults at her during her testimony, “everywhere Maria Yovanovitch went turned bad.” Asked how that made her feel, she said, “It's very intimidating.”

Republicans that weren't hiding gave their usual mealy-mouthed disapproval of Trump's reprehensible behavior. Rep. Mike Turner called Trump's tweet “unfortunate,” and Rep. Chris Steward said he doubts Yovanovitch would be intimidated by a “single tweet.”

What a ridiculous statement. First, she had endured far more than a “single tweet,” and ironically an angry Trump tweet seems to be exactly what GOP lawmakers fear most. One basically admitted that if they criticize Trump, they could get a primary challenger.

Former Sen. Bob Corker was frustrated that many in his party wouldn't push back against Trump when they knew they should. Corker said he heard Texas Senator John Cornyn say, “We might upset the president of the United States before midterms.”

Also, former Sen. Jeff Flake said he thought at least 35 GOP senators would vote to remove Trump if it was a “secret” vote. GOP lawmakers seem to be courageous only after leaving Congress.

Yovanovitch warned us, “Our Ukraine policy has been thrown in disarray, and shady interests the world over have learned how little it takes to remove an ambassador who does not give them what they want.” She asked, “How could our system fail like this?”

It failed because we have a president who abuses his power for personal gain, and we have politicians who care more about holding onto their seats than upholding the oath they took to defend the Constitution.