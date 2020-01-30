Much can be learned about liberals when they are cornered and accidentally speak the truth. The fiscal proposals some are pushing are contradictory in some cases, and laughable in others.

Several Democratic presidential candidates pitch the “free stuff” for health care, child care and well, just about everything. After all, why should people be required to pay for anything? There is a reason people must pay their own expenses. To boil it down, if one person is not required to pay for something, someone else will be forced to do so.

And that makes the payers angry.

At a campaign event in Iowa last week, Elizabeth Warren was taken to task on her proposal to excuse tuition assistance loans in various amounts according to income and needs. In other words, tuition loans under her plans will be excused for those who probably could not have afforded it anyway.

That makes good campaign grist for liberals because it will be the other, less deserving guy who will be forced to cough it up. Some Democrat candidates propose cancelling all $1.6 trillion currently held student loan debt.

Would you believe that the United States cannot afford to excuse that amount of debt? One vacuous answer from a TV talk show was that the government could just print more money. When someone claims that is a solution, they endorse stealing the value of all money through inflation.

Remember that the objective of Warren and the others’ tactic is to get votes. Typically, this tactic involves class warfare and identity politics – pitting one class or groups against the other. The exchange that took place last week at a campaign rally between Warren an angry man who did not borrow money for his daughter’s college education, but instead worked hard and saved for the expense, took Warren to task with the following exchange.

Here, the father is demanding to know how people like him good benefit from the loan excusal.

Man: "My daughter's getting out of school, I saved all my money, she doesn't have any student loans," he told Warren. "Am I going to get my money back?"

Warren: “Of course not.”

Man: “So, you’re going to pay for people who didn’t save money and those of us that did the right thing get screwed?”

Warren claimed he was not getting screwed, and the man replied.

Man: “Of course we did. My buddy had fun, bought a car, went on vacation. I saved my money. He made more than I did but I worked a double shift, earning extra money, since my daughter was 10.”

Warren did not respond but cracked a smile.

Man: “You’re laughing!”

[Warren denies laughing.]

Man: “Yeah, that’s exactly what you’re doing. We did the right thing and we get screwed,” he then walked off.

What dynamics are at play here? The Democrat primary candidates are vying for Democrat voters to cast their vote to the one who will give them the most stuff. What is actually happening is the solidification of voter opposition to the Socialist platform and promises of the Democrats.

As long as the majority of voters reject this untenable fiscal lunacy, our country will be relatively safe from financial distress. However, if the tables are turned and the moochers and takers vote themselves largess [taken from a founder’s quote], our nation is finished.

The reason? The producers will stop producing and money will evaporate.

This is why failing Socialist countries always prohibit moving investments outside of their borders. Watch for those kind of restrictions if a Democrat wins the presidency later this year.