An inspiring window

into voter participation

We owe a debt of gratitude to Iowans who invest so much effort to gain critical information about our presidential hopefuls. Like online dates, the candidates they get to know are much more than their online or media presence.

Armed with first-hand knowledge, caucus-goers look each other in the eye and vote. They put aside everyday responsibilities to consider their options and discuss priorities and policies. For fortunate observers, it is an inspiring window into engaged and informed political participation.

How much safer for a campaign to assemble focus groups, micro-target social media and construct slick advertising campaigns? How much better could candidates control their message, impressions and information?

I believe there are solutions to the shortcomings of the Iowa caucuses. After witnessing them first-hand, I suggest Americans think twice if we are offered something easier, less transparent and more predictable that requires less of us.

Lauren Lacefield Lewis, Austin

Slow down. Others are

trying to share the street

Dear Austin residents of Zip Code 78745,

Can you please slow down? And how about stopping at the stop sign?

You blast through the neighborhood in your new SUV, ignoring the 25 mph speed limit sign, but did you notice everyone else who is trying to share the street with you?

The lady walking her dog ...the mother pushing her baby in the stroller … another mother pushing her baby in the stroller and walking her dog … the father teaching his young daughter to ride her bike … the disabled gentleman navigating the street in his electric wheelchair.

All of these people may be in the street because there are no sidewalks in the area. And you are speeding toward them.

Imagine if you slowed down. Maybe you will notice that mother, father, child or pet. And maybe, just maybe, you won't run them over and kill them.

Julianne Richter, Austin

County attorney pick

wins reader’s praise

Re: Feb. 9 commentary, “Endorsement: Eiserloh offers strongest vision for county attorney.”

Thank you for your endorsement of Laurie Eiserloh for county attorney.

I was the CFO for the city of Austin for several years and had the good fortune to work with her on numerous occasions. She is a very capable and judicious attorney and a delight to work with, and she will be the best possible successor to David Escamilla.

John Stephens, Austin

Legislators should treat

budget like it’s their own

Trillion, not billion, not million! Our projected U.S. budget deficit this year is $1.02 trillion.

Our country cannot continue down this road. Four years ago our deficit was $585 billion. With a robust economy, low interest rates and a record low unemployment rate last year, one expected the deficit to decrease, but it increased. When will our national debt result in a financial crisis?

No American can spend more than he/she makes or at some point their debt will result in bankruptcy. Why do our government legislators think they can maintain this fiscal policy? They should treat the federal dollars like it is their own money.

I, for one, do not want to burden my children, grandchildren or great-grandchildren with an ever-increasing deficit and all the problems that potentially come with it. It is time to face this challenge now!

Greta L. Irvin, Austin

Hear “density” and

think congestion

Density is not sacred. Density equals congestion and crowding. When you hear increasing density, think more congestion and crowding. Congestion pollutes, whether a car or empty bus.

They want you to walk, bike, take a bus or train – just not your convenient car. People have to be forced to take buses.

Big crowded cities cost more and have big city problems. Efforts to reduce costs are band-aids. The answer isn’t more cars; running big, empty buses; or narrowing car lanes for the rare bicycle. There are better answers.

One is stop paying large companies to come here. Tax “breaks” are tax shifts: shifting their taxes to you. Another is to cease adding tall buildings to the downtown area. There are others.

They think density is progress. So when you hear “density,” think congestion, and ask when will density, congestion and “progress” come to my neighborhood?

Bob Binder, Austin