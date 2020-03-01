Isn’t it amazing what all money can buy? It can buy candies and toys, flowers and clothes, little things, big things and wedding rings. We buy cars and trucks, boats and bikes, vacations, adventures and homes. We even buy things one would never expect. Buying “certain” things can easily get you in trouble. Last year, some high-profile people were found to have paid thousands to get their kids into certain “prestigious” colleges they otherwise didn’t qualify for. Now, those parents are paying millions to stay out of jail. Money buys happiness, misery and greed. And, isn’t the love of money considered the root of all evil?

Now, American voters are seeing a billionaire literally, wanting to “buy” the White House. So, why did the DNC bend the rules for the fundraising requirement just for Bloomberg in order to get on the presidential ballot? If the rules are supposed to apply to all Democratic presidential candidates, why were they changed for Bloomberg? Who cares if he is worth 60 billion or more! Would the ex-New York mayor be good for America? In that case, what will happen if Bill Gates ever decides to run with his 100 billion in the coffers?

News media outlets claim Bloomberg has already spent over 400 million on TV ads for the 2020 election. Recently, his past talks and speeches have surfaced and paint an ugly picture. He claims “he” is the only one who can beat Trump in 2020. Aren’t they all saying the same thing? Who’s right and who’s wrong? Bloomberg’s videos, on the other hand, tell an alarming story. The reality of who Bloomberg really is and what he really thinks about certain races is shocking and alarming. He is seen and heard claiming that “all” crimes occur in Latino and black communities. He stated he would put “all” the cops there. In New York, he was for “stop and frisk” when he was mayor. Not anymore? He has also been touted for his nasty and racist remarks about women. Recently, there was Bloomberg’s insult to the American farmer. So, should the Democratic presidential front-runners be scared, jealous or upset with the DNC for allowing Bloomberg to enter the race this late in the game? Some candidates still running are not being allowed to debate because “they” are not raising enough money for the party. Money! That is the key word! So, is Bloomberg raising money? He brags about spending “his” own money while campaigning. His private jet flies him everywhere he desires, and he buys TV ads to promote his candidacy. It must be nice to be so rich. Just like George Soros, Bloomberg has also poured out millions to Democratic candidates in other states. So, are they secretly “buying” people? And if they win, whom do they answer to? The people, or Soros and Bloomberg?

So, what does this all mean for Bernie Sanders? Will Bloomberg’s billions “buy” the DNC and steal the presidential nomination from him once again? If Hillary could do it, Bloomberg can too. Like I said, it’s all about the power of money. On the other hand, I think America is also realizing that Bernie’s socialist ideas are tearing apart the Democratic Party. Democrats are waking up! Many are changing parties! Now that Biden is losing steam and huge donors, he is running into a wall. One can clearly see the low turnouts at many Democratic rallies. Compare the thousands lining up for Trump’s rallies.

Bloomberg hit a dense wall during his first debate. I don’t think he was used to having someone talk down to him. It was certainly a wake-up call! Not even his billions could stop the other candidates from dishing it out, harsh, heavy and fast. “Mini” Mike looked pretty meek! But I don’t think he’s ready to throw in the towel. We live and we learn.

Then again, what do I know? Super Tuesday is just around the corner. Bernie is ahead, but his socialist policies will eventually bankrupt America. Biden is done and so is Warren. They’re hanging on by a thread. It’s only a matter of time before Buttigieg and Klobuchar drop out due to lack of serious donations. As for Bloomberg, it’ll probably depend on how much money he is willing to liquidate or donate to the DNC. He’s got plenty of billions that “he” will never spend in this lifetime. Might as well show America what money can buy. He is definitely buying a lot of commercial time all over the country. Money can buy you anything and everything. Well, almost! The American people like what Trump has done for this country. He has single-handedly exposed the corruption that goes on in Washington. Democrats get a free pass while Republicans get convicted. Congressional Democrats are still trying to “burn” Trump from all directions. I don’t think the American people will allow Bloomberg to buy the presidency. Neither the White House nor the Constitution can ever be bought. One has to earn the right to protect both!

Joe Gonzalez is a regular contributor to the A-J’s opinion pages. He lives in Lubbock County.