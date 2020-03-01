Competition is forcing colleges and universities to offer many more online courses and programs. Though universities often consider online a lesser substitute for “real” classes, it can be an improvement over the Lecture Hall student experience. That we must offer online is a given. How we create and deliver online will make all the difference. Only by exploiting the strengths and minimizing the weaknesses inherent in online classes can we give our students the quality they deserve.

Online classes are either full or hybrid, and either synchronous or asynchronous. Full online means you never go to class. Hybrid means some course materials are accessed electronically and some in-person classes are still required. Hybrid has many virtues but students can still only enroll if they live near campus.

Synchronous means that the professor and students log into their computers on a published time schedule. Each student has a microphone and camera so everyone can see and hear everyone else. Synchronous is like an ordinary classroom, except you attend from home. It is expensive to install and maintain synchronous technology and it does not produce easily reusable courses.

Asynchronous is the most common method. Class materials, such as movies, sound files, and documents, are available online all the time. Students work on their own schedule. Asynchronous is easy to organize, relatively cheap to produce, easy to do badly, and hard to do well. Full asynchronous is the type of online class we are concerned with here.

Online comes with huge benefits. Because you can participate at any hour from any location, it is very attractive for working adults who can’t get to a campus. This increases the pool of potential customers for any university program. (That is both good news and bad news. While your school can now recruit students far from your campus, every other school can seek students in your backyard who previously would have almost automatically gone to your school.) A related benefit is the elimination of costs for space, chairs, lights, heat, plumbing, and all the people needed to maintain them.

A major instructional plus is that a professor’s absolute best teaching can be recorded and used for multiple classes in multiple semesters. This benefit is not guaranteed. The low-end way to go online is called “lecture capture”. At its worst, it is pretty much just a professor, perhaps with only some sketchy notes, at a podium being recorded by a single camera. They may have a little support from some text PowerPoint slides. Such “talking head” presentations can be extremely tedious. They are the source of the expression “Death By PowerPoint.”

The high-end alternative is “fully produced online”. The professor makes a well-scripted well-edited movie with high production values. For example, a great deal of effort can go into visuals beyond just text-based PowerPoints. All the filler words, like the “uuggh” and “duuuhh” that we all say to stall while thinking, are edited out. This can shorten the presentation by 20% and creates a crisper, more watchable show. It does add many hours to creating a class. I often spend 12 to 16 hours creating a single hour of content for my students and a lot of that time is editing out the unproductive space.

Students who prefer online love the degree of student control. They appreciate the ability to slow the pace of an instructional movie electronically, or even go back and repeat the explanation of a difficult concept. In a real classroom, students often lose what a professor or fellow student is currently saying because they are taking notes about the thing said before that.

There are also serious problems inherent in online classes. It takes hundreds of hours to do a class full of instructional movies well. The revision of existing movies when class content changes is a constant challenge. Chat boards can be a very poor substitute for the dynamism and exhilaration of a real classroom discussion. Students will often choose to use online materials in noisy distracting environments not conducive to learning. Online makes it much harder for professors to “take the temperature” of a class and understand if their instruction is succeeding, establish valued personal relationships with students, or provide support to students in trouble.

A real elephant in the room is that a teacher’s deficiencies are more protected from sight in online classes. You don’t have to be as on top of your field when all the student questions come in by email and you have all the time you need to chase down answers. Of course, the Emperor’s lack of pants will be apparent if an advanced student shows up with more demanding inquiries that are beyond the instructor’s ability to research in a timely manner.

The biggest drawback to online is that it is education on the Honor System. At the end of the day, the professor simply doesn’t know whose work is being emailed in. I once caught a student shopping for someone to do their final course project on the Internet. (I was deeply offended, partially because the price was so low. I thought I had created a more challenging project than that!) Of course, there are many electronic devices that might partially address this problem, from fingerprint readers to retina scanners, but they are often expensive, cumbersome, and impractical.

While these problems can be addressed, optimizing online requires some hefty institutional change. For common undergraduate courses offered at every campus, it makes perfect sense for instructor presentations to be produced at very high production standards. This could be done by some central state or university system specialist group that could throw major resources at the job, including hiring one or more national authorities in the field as the on-screen talent. Then the course product could be distributed to all the regional campuses. Local faculty would act as instructional facilitators and discussion leaders, not as instructional designers, which may or may not be their strong suit anyway. This raises many larger questions about what higher education should look like in the future.

Dr. Richard Rose is the program director for instructional design and technology at West Texas A&M University.