Re: Feb. 14 article, “Tzintzún Ramirez wants to rewrite the Texas story.”

It was a close race for the 2020 Texas Senate Democratic primary candidates. Finishing in less than 2 percentage points behind Royce West, Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez came in third place and is out of the running, but only for now.

Being a first-time candidate, Tzintzún Ramirez not only exceeded expectations but began an important conversation surrounding the need for change in the Texas U.S. Senate. Historically, we have been a state represented by white men with money, while our population reflects a much more ethnically, socially and economically diverse population.

We must continue to promote representatives who care about the social inequities and injustices that all Texans face. Tzintzún Ramirez may be out for the 2020 ballot, but her ideals and energy are here to stay.

Amanda Cantu, Austin

All Texans deserve

chance to be heard

Re: Feb. 14 article, “Tzintzún Ramirez wants to rewrite the Texas story.”

We are in 2020 and the Texas legislature continues to be predominantly made up of white men, while demographics show that more than half of the constituents in Texas are people of color. Growing up in El Paso, a predominantly Hispanic community, I never identified with the politicians that I saw on TV nor questioned why? As an adult, I realize the importance of representation and being able to identify with those who are charged to make decisions on behalf of you and your community.

As a Latina myself, I wonder, why is it so far-fetched to consider Texas potentially having her first Latina senator? Texas is a diverse state filled with many beautiful cultures that deserve representation at all levels. Our elected officials should reflect the people that they aim to represent so that all voices, experiences, and needs have a chance to be heard.

Monica Rosario, Austin

President’s coronavirus

thinking is irresponsible

Despite the mixed messages about their steps to contain the coronavirus emanating from the Trump administration, it is clear that the general public does not regard the threat the virus poses as a “hoax” manufactured for political gain. If you doubt me, try to buy a bottle of hand sanitizer this week.

While I have grown numb to the president’s constant stream of lies, misinformation and infantile name-calling, his magical thinking that the virus is contained is beyond irresponsible. He treats the public, including his supporters, as if we are stupid. He thinks we cannot see that what he fears more than people suffering from disease is damage to the economy.

I’m not suggesting he wishes for anyone to contract the virus, but it does seem like he is willing to downplay or overlook suffering if it serves his personal and political interests.

Andrew Weir, San Antonio

Universal healthcare

and the virus threat

With the threat of a pandemic, perhaps more voters will see the wisdom of universal healthcare to contain the coronavirus. As recently as 2018, 8.5% of Americans (27.5 million) had no health insurance., according to the Census Bureau.

If the disease spreads quickly in the U.S., it will be for two reasons: the vast number of citizens with no health insurance and the nearly 7 out of 10 low-wage workers with no paid sick leave. While we are all advised to work from home and not to go to work if sick, many American workers have no choice.

Maybe we'll finally face the fact that universal healthcare and paid sick leave are fundamental rights for the common good.

Sara Stevenson, Austin

What led to about-face

on canceling the festival

Re: March 5 article, “Canceling SXSW won’t make Austin safer from coronavirus, health officials say.”

What changed?

Why did they say Thursday there was “no evidence that closing South by Southwest or other activities is going to make this community safer,” then make an announcement Friday emphasizing the obvious dangers which were well known to everyone Thursday.

What changed?

More participants pulling out I bet. But I'm frustrated with officials treating us like idiots or toddlers, and being dishonest.

P. Delahoussaye, Austin